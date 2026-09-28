Situation At LPU Was Highly Sensitive, Punjab Police Handled Situation With Restraint: AAP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 28 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Monday said the situation at Lovely Professional University (LPU) near Jalandhar was highly sensitive as it involved students from Punjab, other states and other countries, and asserted that the Punjab Police handled the situation with restraint and professionalism.

AAP media in-charge Baltej Singh Pannu said the government's priority was the safety of every student studying in Punjab and that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the matter should be allowed to complete its investigation and establish the complete facts.

Pannu told the media here that Punjab has become an important education hub, with students coming here from across India and from other countries.

“A large number of students from Jammu and Kashmir, especially girls pursuing nursing and other courses, study in Punjab's universities and colleges. Their safety and security are extremely important for us.”

Referring to the incidents at LPU and Chitkara University, Pannu pointed out that when the situation escalated and the highway was blocked, the Punjab Police did not use excessive force against the students.

"No force like batons or pellet guns was used against them. Instead, they were treated like our own sons and daughters," he pointed out. He added that it took some time, but the situation was handled professionally.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to personally visit LPU and assess the situation. The DGP visited the university and reviewed the situation. Senior police officers were also continuously engaging with students and student leaders to understand what had happened and to bring the situation under control,” he said.

He said the government had constituted an SIT to investigate the incidents and establish what actually happened.

“We should allow the SIT to complete its investigation. Whatever information emerges will be shared with the people through senior Punjab Police officers and the government. The SIT is examining the allegations as well as the circumstances surrounding the unrest.

"It is important that the investigation is allowed to take its course so that the complete truth comes before the people,” he added.

Pannu also criticised Opposition leaders for politicising a sensitive matter involving students.“At a time when the situation involved students and required sensitivity, some Opposition leaders appeared more interested in creating controversy than in allowing the situation to be resolved. They seem to be behaving like vultures, waiting for dead bodies, rather than helping to ensure that the situation remains peaceful,” he said.

On videos circulating on social media claiming that outsiders carrying weapons had entered the university, Pannu said senior police officers have clarified that the individuals shown in the videos were not unidentified attackers.

The police took the appropriate step of removing them from the situation until their presence could be verified.

Meanwhile, the LPU management in a statement said students from across India and around 50 countries are studying in the university and safeguarding their trust, safety, dignity and well-being is the top priority.

“Anti-social elements exploited heightened emotions, causing disruption and damage to university property; such conduct has no place in the LPU community,” it said, adding appropriate legal action would be taken against the infiltrators.