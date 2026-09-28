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Introducing The OPPO A7 Pro 5G With A 50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera, Long-Lasting Smoothness, And Timeless Design
|Dubai, UAE, September 2026 - OPPO today unveiled the OPPO A7 Pro 5G in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, the latest OPPO A Series phone built for everyday performance and photography. With its 50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera, a 50MP Rear Main Camera, and a suite of AI-powered imaging tools, the OPPO A7 Pro 5G takes A Series photography to the next level. Equipped with the all-new NetworkBoost Chip S1, SuperCool VC system, and a massive 8,000mAh battery, it delivers long-term performance and durability backed by 5-Year Smoothness Protection. Completing the experience is a beautifully crafted back cover featuring a Nature-Inspired Design brought to life through a next-gen embossing process for a truly timeless look. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn
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|Next-Level Camera & Imaging Equipped with 50MP cameras on both the front and rear, the OPPO A7 Pro 5G is designed to deliver clear, true-to-life photography from any angle. The rear main camera features an upgraded large 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, increasing light intake by 70% over the previous generation for drastically improved image quality in low light. On the front, a brand-new 50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera with a sweeping 100° field of view brings greater flexibility in composition and storytelling. Capturing selfies gets more effortless thanks to AI Auto Wide-Angle Switch, which recognizes how many people are in the frame and automatically switches between 1x and 0.6x without manual adjustments.
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|50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera expands the frame to fit more friends in
|To elevate the imaging experience, Natural Tone for A Series fine-tunes colors and skin tones while reproducing textures with greater fidelity, delivering more authentic, lifelike results across everyday scenarios. Whether shooting makeup close-ups or capturing spontaneous moments with friends, it renders every image with a natural sense of realism that stays true to the moment. Even more creative possibilities are available straight from the box with a suite of built-in AI editing features. Users can light up their style with AI Portrait Glow, which analyzes each scene to recommend the most suitable lighting effect from four modes with adjustable intensity. For social-ready sharing, AI Popout combines different photos into a fun collage by letting subjects break out of frames, while AI Remix Collage enables users to customize stickers out of daily photos for personalized creations.
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|AI Popout brings new creative possibilities to photo editing
|A Smoother Way to Work and Play Continuing OPPO's long-term focus on delivering a smooth user experience, the OPPO A7 Pro 5G is packed with technologies and features made to keep the phone fluid every day and for years to come. The NetworkBoost Chip S1 for AI LinkBoost 4.0 improves environmental awareness and signal reception in weak network conditions, increasing uplink coverage by over 50% on core signal frequency bands. Together with the all-new AI GameBoost 3.0 for sustained gaming performance, and a large 4,300 mm2 Glacier VC Vapor Chamber for cooling, the phone delivers stable, dependable, and lag-free performance throughout.
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|Complementing everyday fluid experience is the Adaptive Scheduling Architecture, which optimizes system resources and frees up usable memory. Combined with collaborative memory scheduling, it helps maintain responsive performance during demanding tasks, enabling smoother app switching and multitasking over time. Further supporting long-term use, the OPPO A7 Pro 5G introduces Extended Use Care 2.0, which helps maintain smooth performance through habit-based optimizations and deep cleanup tools, while providing visualized reports that give users clearer insights into the condition of their device. Alongside everyday maintenance, ColorOS Smoothness Boost delivers periodic system-level enhancements via OTA updates to keep the device feeling new. The phone has also passed OPPO's 5-Year Smoothness Test, ensuring a consistently smooth user experience for five years of use. Beyond staying smooth over time, OPPO A7 Pro 5G is built to stay reliable for the long run. IP69K dust and water protection and military-grade shock resistance keep the device protected even in extreme conditions, while the massive 8,000mAh battery is built to retain over 80% of its rated capacity after 2,000 full charge cycles, offering an exceptional six-year lifespan. With Reverse Wired Charging, the phone can conveniently power other devices when needed-from a mini fan on short trips to a fill light for keeping makeup live streams perfectly lit. Refined Design Meets Ultra Clear Display: A fresh take on design and craftsmanship gives OPPO A7 Pro 5G a sleek, refined new look, with every detail reflecting a renewed focus on both form and finish. Available in two colorways-Surfing Blue and Shine Titanium-the phone draws inspiration from the natural world, weaving the rich hues of nature into its design language. Featured on the Surfing Blue, the new Dynamic 3D Wave Texture creates a layered, see-through 3D effect that shifts subtly with the viewing angle, adding a sense of movement and depth to the back cover.
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|OPPO's advanced craftsmanship brings the Nature-Inspired Design to life on the OPPO A7 Pro 5G
|Adding an extra premium touch to the back cover is an ultra-slim camera deco featuring a horizontal design. On the front of the device, a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, 92.8% screen-to-body ratio, and up to 1,400 nits of brightness makes every glance more immersive through crisp, vibrant, and expansive visuals. Pricing and Availability: The OPPO A7 Pro 5G is available in two colours, Shine Titanium and Surfing Blue. Warranty coverage applies across the GCC, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.
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|UAE online offer: New customers who place their first order via the Buy Now button on the OPPO A7 Pro 5G product page receive 5% off. The discount is applied automatically at checkout, with no time limit. UAE instalment offer: From 2 October to 1 November 2026, customers buying the OPPO A7 Pro 5G (6GB + 128GB or 6GB + 256GB) via the OPPO UAE official website or at Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Emax, LuLu and Carrefour can pay in six interest-free monthly instalments with Tabby Pay, subject to Tabby's eligibility and approval. Terms and conditions apply. 1 – The 8,000mAh battery is limited to specific markets and regions. Actual battery capacity may vary based on local market conditions. 2 – All data has been obtained by OPPO under laboratory conditions. Actual results may vary due to differences in the environment or individual use. 5-Year Smoothness Protection is only available on configurations of 6GB + 128GB 6GB + 256GB. 3 – All data has been obtained by OPPO under laboratory conditions. Actual results may vary due to differences in testing environments. The previous generation refers to OPPO A6 Pro 5G. 4 – Natural Tone will not be available under low light conditions. 5 – AI Popout only supports exporting static content. It supports multi-directional pop-out effects-up, down, left, and right. 6 – AI Remix Collage only supports exporting static content. To customize a sticker using your picture, open a photo in the Photos app, long-press the subject to cut it out, and tap“add sticker” to save it as a custom sticker for later use. 7 – All data has been obtained by OPPO under laboratory conditions. Actual results may vary due to differences in testing environments. 8 – The 6GB+256GB, and 6GB+128GB variants support 5-Year Smoothness Protection. 9 – OPPO A7 Pro 5G has undergone durability testing, including drop tests and high-intensity impact tests based on MIL-STD-810H methodologies, and has passed the SGS Performance Tested Reliability capability: 16 procedures. The tests were conducted by SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd. Suzhou Branch, Test Certificate No. SH-CERT260806980-01. 10 – The battery will have a battery capacity retention rate of more than 80% after 6 years of use according to OPPO Lab simulation of the user's daily behaviour (full charging-discharging once every 1.3 days). The data was obtained from OPPO Labs and will differ slightly due to the test software version and specific testing environment. 11 – OPPO A7 Pro 5G can reverse-charge other devices via its charging ports, with a 5V/2A (Max) charging power. This function depends on USB-OTG and a dedicated C-to-C cable. Please refer to the actual version for functions, interface, and actual experience. 12 – The screen supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. Actual refresh rate may be different under different apps and scenarios. About OPPO: OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone –“Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.
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