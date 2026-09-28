Introducing The OPPO A7 Pro 5G With A 50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera, Long-Lasting Smoothness, And Timeless Design

Dubai, UAE, September 2026 - OPPO today unveiled the OPPO A7 Pro 5G in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, the latest OPPO A Series phone built for everyday performance and photography. With its 50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera, a 50MP Rear Main Camera, and a suite of AI-powered imaging tools, the OPPO A7 Pro 5G takes A Series photography to the next level. Equipped with the all-new NetworkBoost Chip S1, SuperCool VC system, and a massive 8,000mAh battery, it delivers long-term performance and durability backed by 5-Year Smoothness Protection. Completing the experience is a beautifully crafted back cover featuring a Nature-Inspired Design brought to life through a next-gen embossing process for a truly timeless look. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Next-Level Camera & Imaging Equipped with 50MP cameras on both the front and rear, the OPPO A7 Pro 5G is designed to deliver clear, true-to-life photography from any angle. The rear main camera features an upgraded large 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, increasing light intake by 70% over the previous generation for drastically improved image quality in low light. On the front, a brand-new 50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera with a sweeping 100° field of view brings greater flexibility in composition and storytelling. Capturing selfies gets more effortless thanks to AI Auto Wide-Angle Switch, which recognizes how many people are in the frame and automatically switches between 1x and 0.6x without manual adjustments.

50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera expands the frame to fit more friends in

To elevate the imaging experience, Natural Tone for A Series fine-tunes colors and skin tones while reproducing textures with greater fidelity, delivering more authentic, lifelike results across everyday scenarios. Whether shooting makeup close-ups or capturing spontaneous moments with friends, it renders every image with a natural sense of realism that stays true to the moment. Even more creative possibilities are available straight from the box with a suite of built-in AI editing features. Users can light up their style with AI Portrait Glow, which analyzes each scene to recommend the most suitable lighting effect from four modes with adjustable intensity. For social-ready sharing, AI Popout combines different photos into a fun collage by letting subjects break out of frames, while AI Remix Collage enables users to customize stickers out of daily photos for personalized creations.

AI Popout brings new creative possibilities to photo editing

A Smoother Way to Work and Play Continuing OPPO's long-term focus on delivering a smooth user experience, the OPPO A7 Pro 5G is packed with technologies and features made to keep the phone fluid every day and for years to come. The NetworkBoost Chip S1 for AI LinkBoost 4.0 improves environmental awareness and signal reception in weak network conditions, increasing uplink coverage by over 50% on core signal frequency bands. Together with the all-new AI GameBoost 3.0 for sustained gaming performance, and a large 4,300 mm2 Glacier VC Vapor Chamber for cooling, the phone delivers stable, dependable, and lag-free performance throughout.

Complementing everyday fluid experience is the Adaptive Scheduling Architecture, which optimizes system resources and frees up usable memory. Combined with collaborative memory scheduling, it helps maintain responsive performance during demanding tasks, enabling smoother app switching and multitasking over time. Further supporting long-term use, the OPPO A7 Pro 5G introduces Extended Use Care 2.0, which helps maintain smooth performance through habit-based optimizations and deep cleanup tools, while providing visualized reports that give users clearer insights into the condition of their device. Alongside everyday maintenance, ColorOS Smoothness Boost delivers periodic system-level enhancements via OTA updates to keep the device feeling new. The phone has also passed OPPO's 5-Year Smoothness Test, ensuring a consistently smooth user experience for five years of use. Beyond staying smooth over time, OPPO A7 Pro 5G is built to stay reliable for the long run. IP69K dust and water protection and military-grade shock resistance keep the device protected even in extreme conditions, while the massive 8,000mAh battery is built to retain over 80% of its rated capacity after 2,000 full charge cycles, offering an exceptional six-year lifespan. With Reverse Wired Charging, the phone can conveniently power other devices when needed-from a mini fan on short trips to a fill light for keeping makeup live streams perfectly lit. Refined Design Meets Ultra Clear Display: A fresh take on design and craftsmanship gives OPPO A7 Pro 5G a sleek, refined new look, with every detail reflecting a renewed focus on both form and finish. Available in two colorways-Surfing Blue and Shine Titanium-the phone draws inspiration from the natural world, weaving the rich hues of nature into its design language. Featured on the Surfing Blue, the new Dynamic 3D Wave Texture creates a layered, see-through 3D effect that shifts subtly with the viewing angle, adding a sense of movement and depth to the back cover.

OPPO's advanced craftsmanship brings the Nature-Inspired Design to life on the OPPO A7 Pro 5G

Adding an extra premium touch to the back cover is an ultra-slim camera deco featuring a horizontal design. On the front of the device, a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, 92.8% screen-to-body ratio, and up to 1,400 nits of brightness makes every glance more immersive through crisp, vibrant, and expansive visuals. Pricing and Availability: The OPPO A7 Pro 5G is available in two colours, Shine Titanium and Surfing Blue. Warranty coverage applies across the GCC, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.