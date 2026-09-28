Press Release: 777Funds Reports Progress On Defi Vault, NFT Release With AMLOK Fastercapital-Supported

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: 777Funds, a Nigeria-based decentralized finance (DeFi) startup, today reported continued product and market progress as it nears mainnet deployment of its DeFi Pilot Vault and... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Lagos, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

777Funds, a Nigeria-based decentralized finance (DeFi) startup, today reported continued product and market progress as it nears mainnet deployment of its DeFi Pilot Vault and prepares a curated NFT asset release in partnership with AMLOK. FasterCapital is providing ongoing support as the company advances this current growth stage through focused execution and milestone planning.

FasterCapital, via the Launchup program, is supporting 777Funds' current execution focus on mainnet readiness, security validation, and go‐to‐market preparations while tracking milestone delivery and ecosystem introductions.

What the Startup Delivers?

Product Snapshot – A DeFi Pilot Vault designed to enable custody and protocol-level interactions for decentralized asset strategies.

– A set of digital assets prepared for sale as NFTs in collaboration with AMLOK, intended to broaden market engagement and digital-asset utility.

– Strengthening of product-market fit through ongoing subscriber growth and public awareness on LinkedIn.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital continues to provide ongoing support in this phase through:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep mainnet launch on schedule.

– Fundraising readiness and pitch refinement where appropriate.

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and market advisors.

– Strategic prioritization and market positioning support for the NFT release.

Current Execution Priorities

Operational Priorities 777Funds' current priorities include completing the mainnet deployment workstream, conducting comprehensive security and integration testing, finalizing the NFT asset minting and sale mechanics with AMLOK, and scaling community engagement efforts driven by LinkedIn subscriber growth.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting 777Funds through Launchup. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

Ecosystem Relevance

777Funds' approach combining a DeFi vault with a tokenized NFT offering reflects broader trends in the region toward blending infrastructure-level DeFi services and consumer-facing digital assets. This dual-track product strategy positions the team to gather operational learnings and market signals from both technical and community channels.

What the Startup Delivers?

Competitive Context 777Funds focuses on practical, test-driven deployment of DeFi tooling and tokenized assets in a regional market where regulatory clarity and user education remain critical. The startup is prioritizing security, compliance awareness, and community trust as core differentiators.

About 777Funds

777Funds is a Nigeria-based DeFi startup developing a Pilot Vault for decentralized asset strategies and preparing a curated NFT asset sale in partnership with AMLOK. The company is advancing mainnet readiness and community engagement through steady subscriber growth and targeted product launches.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including Launchup, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.