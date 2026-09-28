Trinasolar Wins Ecovadis 2026 Silver Medal For Sustainability Achievement And Ranks In The Global Top 10%

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) United Arab Emirates – September 2026 – Trinasolar, a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions, has been awarded the Silver Medal in EcoVadis 2026 Sustainability Rating, ranking among the top 10% of companies assessed worldwide with an overall score of 77/100. As the only PV module manufacturer to have participated in the EcoVadis assessment for 12 consecutive years, Trinasolar continues to demonstrate sustained excellence across environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The company excelled particularly in Environment (80 points) and Ethics (79 points), underscoring its ongoing leadership in sustainable development and corporate governance.

Trinasolar has built a sustainability system centered on its SOLAR concept and is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. These commitments are being delivered through concrete action in different projects. At the Chongming Dongtan Birds National Nature Reserve in Shanghai, Trinasolar has constructed and operated a smart micro-grid green charging station. Operating under an off-grid“self-generation for self-consumption” model, it supplies power for patrol vehicles, enabling harmonious coexistence between clean-energy deployment and ecological conservation.

Committed to advancing global sustainable development through collective action, Trinasolar fosters international and cross-sector collaboration. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and the Global Solar Sustainable Alliance (GSSA), the company partners with global stakeholders to accelerate the worldwide deployment of clean-energy solutions. Addtionally, the company also received an AA rating for PV supply chain traceability from TÜV Rheinland, covering all stages from polysilicon to modules, the highest possible rating, underscoring the transparency and reliability of its supply chain.

Guided by its mission“Solar Energy for All”, Trinasolar regards the EcoVadis 2026 Silver Medal as a key milestone along its ESG journey. With the accelerating global energy transition, Trinasolar remains committed to systematic ESG management, continuous innovation and open value co-creation in pursuit of global sustainable development.

About Trinasolar:

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is mainly engaged in PV products, energy storage, system solutions and digital energy service.

Four major businesses: 1) PV Products: R&D, production and sales of PV modules; 2) Energy Storage: A wide range of energy storage solutions for utility-scale power plants, commercial and industrial applications, and residential use; 3) System Solutions: including trackers, distributed generation systems, centralized power plants, and other related businesses; 4) Digital Energy Service: comprising new energy O&M services, on/off-grid microgrids, solar-storage-charging integration, solar-storage-load coordination, virtual power plants, electricity trading, and other services.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy.