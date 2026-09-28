International Day For Universal Access To Information Access To Information In Lebanon: A Right That Must Be Exercised, Not Only Guaranteed

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Beirut,September 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

On the International Day for Universal Access to Information, Transparency International – Lebanon (TI-LB) calls for renewed efforts to fully implement Lebanon's Right of Access to Information Law, both through citizens' ability to request information and, equally importantly, through public institutions' obligation to proactively publish information of public interest.

Nearly a decade after Lebanon adopted its Right of Access to Information Law, access to public information remains more difficult in practice than it should be. While the legal framework guarantees citizens the right to obtain information held by public institutions, it also requires public bodies to proactively publish key information, including annual reports and other information of public interest. Yet implementation challenges continue to limit both the effective exercise of the right to request information and compliance with mandatory publication obligations. Recent findings published by the National Anti-Corruption Commission highlight the persistent gap between legal obligations and institutional practice.

For years, Transparency International Lebanon has been at the forefront of efforts to advance the implementation of the Access to Information Law. Through awareness raising, technical assistance, capacity building, legal support, and evidence-based advocacy, the organization has worked alongside public institutions and citizens to strengthen transparency practices, promote compliance with publication obligations, and support the effective exercise of the right to access information.

TI-LB has also played an active role in shaping the broader transparency and anti-corruption reform agenda in Lebanon. In 2025, the organization submitted a comprehensive set of governance reform recommendations to Lebanese authorities, including several measures aimed at strengthening implementation of the Access to Information Law. Many of these recommendations were subsequently reflected in the IMF's Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Report, including reforms related to the designation and training of Information Officers, digitalization and archiving systems, implementation monitoring mechanisms, public procurement transparency, and the development of a national access to information portal. This convergence demonstrates the contribution of sustained civil society advocacy in advancing transparency and accountability reforms at the national level.

As part of its continued efforts to bring the law closer to citizens, Transparency International Lebanon operates