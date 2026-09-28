Delhi Ease Of Doing Business 2026: Rekha Gupta Announces Faster Approvals And New Rules

Setting up or growing a business in Delhi would be easier as the government moves ahead with its Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026 with the help of digitized services and financial support provided by the government to micro and small scale businesses. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has listed easier regulations, quick clearances, easier access to finance and better government support as the topmost concerns.

The Ease of Doing Business Bill was cleared by the Delhi Cabinet in September 2026. This Bill aims at bringing greater transparency, time-bound and technology-oriented process for obtaining business-related clearances and approvals.

Single Window System for Business Approvals

One of the important features of this bill is the provision of a single window mechanism for making applications for registration, licensing, approvals, and NOCs. This bill will have provision for self-certification of certain low risk activities and will also help reduce the time taken for obtaining such approvals.

The government claims that the system is expected to save the entrepreneurs from visiting various departments for the same purpose.

It also has the Udyog Mitra Portal, which serves as a single window platform for industrial registration, clearances, licences and NOCs. This official portal has over 100 onboarded NOCs and offers services like new business registration, applications tracking and grievances redressal.

MSMEs To Get Credit Support

Access to finance is another aspect of the business support mechanism provided by Delhi Government. Under the Delhi Credit Guarantee Scheme, Micro and Small Enterprises that are located in Delhi get guarantee cover for their institutional credit amounting to ₹10 crore. This official scheme also offers collateral free guarantee support.

Business Facilitation Council To Enhance Coordination

This council has members from various government agencies including MCD, DDA, DPCC, Labour, Excise and Trade & Taxes Departments. It aims at supporting entrepreneurs in obtaining clearance and resolving inter-departmental problems.

Additional Legislative and Digital Reforms

Delhi has also enacted legislation relating to regulatory reforms. As can be seen from the records of the Assembly, the Delhi Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has been approved in January, while Lieutenant Governor's assent has been granted in February. The Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 has also been introduced and approved in January; however, the current record of the Assembly doesn't indicate the assent date.

Overall, the idea is to make business processes more predictable and free from unnecessary obstacles. But the results will largely depend on how this reform will be carried out and how fast applications and complaints will be considered.