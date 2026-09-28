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82 Percent of Gaza Buildings Hit: Satellite Images Show Vast Ruin
(MENAFN) Newly released imagery shows entire residential blocks in Gaza flattened, leaving vast stretches of empty ground where densely populated neighborhoods once stood.
The images give a wide view of the devastation across neighborhoods and allow direct comparison between Gaza's landscape today and before the war, revealing how much of the territory has been wiped out.
The destruction is still costing lives. A ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, but dozens of buildings damaged in Israeli attacks have since collapsed on residents. Palestinians are also struggling with a severe shortage of shelter, as restrictions on the entry of temporary housing units, known as caravans, remain in place.
The threat extends beyond buildings that were fully destroyed. Israeli attacks left thousands of structures cracked or badly damaged, raising the risk of collapse, especially in rain, wind and other harsh weather.
The UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing reported in February that more than 200,000 tons of explosives were dropped on the Gaza Strip over nearly two years.
The images give a wide view of the devastation across neighborhoods and allow direct comparison between Gaza's landscape today and before the war, revealing how much of the territory has been wiped out.
The destruction is still costing lives. A ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, but dozens of buildings damaged in Israeli attacks have since collapsed on residents. Palestinians are also struggling with a severe shortage of shelter, as restrictions on the entry of temporary housing units, known as caravans, remain in place.
The threat extends beyond buildings that were fully destroyed. Israeli attacks left thousands of structures cracked or badly damaged, raising the risk of collapse, especially in rain, wind and other harsh weather.
The UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing reported in February that more than 200,000 tons of explosives were dropped on the Gaza Strip over nearly two years.
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