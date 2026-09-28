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3 Dead as Migrant Boat Capsizes in Channel Off France
(MENAFN) Three people died on Monday when a boat attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain capsized off the coast of northern France, local authorities said.
The vessel overturned off Wissant, in the Pas-de-Calais region, according to the regional prefecture, as reported by a French broadcaster. Officials have not yet given a full account of how the incident unfolded.
Authorities said they were still assessing the casualties and warned that the death toll could change as more information emerges. The figure of three dead should therefore be treated as provisional for now.
The prefecture is expected to provide further details at a news briefing later on Monday. Further updates are expected once officials complete their assessment of the incident and confirm the final number of casualties.
The vessel overturned off Wissant, in the Pas-de-Calais region, according to the regional prefecture, as reported by a French broadcaster. Officials have not yet given a full account of how the incident unfolded.
Authorities said they were still assessing the casualties and warned that the death toll could change as more information emerges. The figure of three dead should therefore be treated as provisional for now.
The prefecture is expected to provide further details at a news briefing later on Monday. Further updates are expected once officials complete their assessment of the incident and confirm the final number of casualties.
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