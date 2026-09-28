ANY.RUN Brings Automated Orchestration And Threat Context To Modern SOC Workflows

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANY today announced that it is rolling out a native integration with SentinelOne, the AI Security leader, merging real-time malware analysis and threat intelligence with advanced endpoint protection to give defenders the precise context needed to instantly validate high-priority alerts.

By feeding deep behavioral insights and threat telemetry straight into SentinelOne's SingularityTM Platform, this partnership slashes the time wasted on false positives. The result is an optimized workflow that accelerates response times and lifts the daily operational burden from SOC teams and MSSPs.

Operating directly within SentinelOne's platform, security teams can now deploy automated orchestration rules that eliminate manual triage steps. These playbooks harness ANY's Interactive Sandbox and Threat Intelligence to automatically cross-reference suspicious files, URLs, and indicators against known malicious behavior.

Instead of pivoting between dashboards, analysts receive immediate threat verdicts, malware family classification, and detailed indicator infrastructure directly inside the SentinelOne incident log. This brings definitive threat data to the analyst's fingertips, ensuring quick decisions without console switching.

This integration delivers clear operational upgrades designed to streamline daily threat management:

. Accelerated Time-to-Verdict: By pulling threat evaluations instantly, the platform cuts investigation delays and helps teams isolate threats before they spread.

. Smart Resource Allocation: Handing off repetitive Tier 1 collection tasks to automated workflows lets current staff absorb higher alert volumes and focus on deeper threat hunting.

. Unified Quality of Evidence: Standardizing the enrichment phase guarantees that every alert is backed by identical threat intelligence, minimizing oversights and leveling up junior analysts.

Read how to get started on ANY's Cybersecurity Blog.

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Trusted by over 700,000 cybersecurity professionals and 16,000+ organizations worldwide, ANY helps security teams investigate threats faster and with greater accuracy. The solution combines an Interactive Sandbox for real-time analysis of suspicious files across multiple operating systems with Threat Intelligence solutions that provide the context necessary to anticipate and stop advanced attacks.

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ANY Brings Automated Orchestration and Threat Context to Modern SOC Workflows News Provided By ANYRUN FZCO September 28, 2026, 11:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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