John Margerison Partners With Esesson Foundation To Help Deliver A$1.2 Million In Free Healthcare Across Vanuatu

John Margerison and the team at the Esesson Foundation

John Margerison has partnered with the Esesson Foundation to help support and roll out the largest health outreach program in Vanuatu's history.

- John Margerison

PORT VILA, VANUATU, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Esesson Foundation ran the largest health outreach program in Vanuatu's history this September, supported by John Margerison, philanthropist and founder and CEO of XFactorAi. The mission came one year after the foundation's first visit to the country. From 14 to 18 September, the foundation's teams ran free general medicine, women's health, dental and orthopaedic clinics for the public.

Margerison's support helped fund medical and logistical supplies for the project and provide free care for more than 2,600 people, delivering 3,018 procedures across general medicine, women's health, dentistry and orthopaedics, the majority of them dental. Margerison also volunteered alongside the medical teams.

Margerison has been a long-time supporter of the Esesson Foundation, working alongside Dr Ajitha Sugnanam, the non-profit's founder, Catherine Bouider-Contant, Managing Director of First National Vanuatu, the Vanuatu Ministry of Health and Prime Minister Jotham Napat to roll out the program effectively.

He continues to support the Esesson Foundation in its mission to provide health services to rural communities across Australia, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Papua New Guinea and now Vanuatu, so that all populations can access the medical care they need.

John Margerison, founder and CEO of XFactorAi, said: "When the foundation first visited Vanuatu, it was clear how much a medical team could mean for the local community. I've supported health initiatives in Vanuatu for years, and I'm proud to have been a part of the largest medical outreach in the country's history. Being on the ground to see the foundation's work in person was a privilege, and I hope to work with them again on similar projects in the future."

ABOUT THE MARGERISON PROJECT

The Margerison Project supports communities in Vanuatu and beyond by backing interventions in healthcare, education, support for children and young people, and disaster relief, creating meaningful, lasting improvements to people's lives.

John Margerison

XFactorAi



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John Margerison partners with Esesson Foundation to help deliver A$1.2 million in free healthcare across Vanuatu News Provided By XFactorAi September 28, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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