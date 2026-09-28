Dirigo And Seven Hills Rhode Island Partner To Create Meaningful Employment Opportunity

Sabrina Howard

Sabrina Howard joins Dirigo as Logistics Support Specialist through partnership supporting employment opportunities

- Tim HebertWARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dirigo and Seven Hills Rhode Island have partnered to create a new employment opportunity at the Dirigo Center in Warwick for an individual supported by Seven Hills.As part of the partnership, Sabrina Howard joined Dirigo on August 25 as Logistics Support Specialist, supporting the day-to-day preparation and operation of the Dirigo Center. Her responsibilities include organizing training materials and activity kits, monitoring program supplies, preparing classrooms and gathering spaces, and resetting rooms between programs and events.The opportunity grew out of Dirigo's existing relationship with Seven Hills. Dirigo has worked with Seven Hills on leadership and culture development, including programs focused on organizational accountability. Through that work, Dirigo founder and CEO Tim Hebert came to know Marissa Ruff and better understand Seven Hills' work supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.During conversations in late 2025, Ruff and Hebert began discussing employment and whether Dirigo had work that could become a meaningful role for someone supported by Seven Hills.“We didn't want to create a job for Sabrina,” Hebert said.“We wanted to identify real work that needed to be done and give someone the chance to own it. Sabrina has done the rest.”Valerie Larochelle, Job Developer, and Kristen Gagnon, Employment Coordinator, worked with Dirigo to identify the right candidate, introduce Sabrina to the workplace, and provide ongoing support.Since joining Dirigo, Sabrina has taken responsibility for work that previously fell to other members of the Dirigo team.“The work Sabrina is doing is work that has always needed to be done,” said Garry Foisy, Partner and Principal Activator at Dirigo.“Before she joined us, it often meant one of us coming in early, staying late, or trying to squeeze it in between working with clients. Sometimes it didn't get done when it should have. Sabrina has taken real ownership of that work. When our facilitators walk into a room and the materials are ready, the kits are complete and the space is prepared, we can focus on our clients and the experience we're there to create.”Gagnon, who has worked with Sabrina, said she has seen a noticeable change since Sabrina began working at the Dirigo Center.“I've been working with Sabrina for a while, and I've never seen her this engaged,” Gagnon said.“When she comes through the door at Dirigo, she knows what needs to be done. She doesn't stand around waiting for someone to give her the next task. She sees what needs to be organized or prepared, and she gets started. Watching her become more confident, take ownership, and really make this role her own has been such a joy.”For Sabrina, one of her favorite parts of the position is preparing materials for Dirigo's leadership programs.“My favorite part of my job is putting all the kits together and making sure everything is ready,” Sabrina said.“I like knowing where everything goes and what needs to get done. And I like the coffee, too.”The partnership reflects Seven Hills' work helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find employment and participate in their communities. It also gave Dirigo an opportunity to look at work already being done within its organization differently.“Sabrina is part of the team,” Hebert said.“She has work that needs to get done, she takes ownership of it, and we count on her. That's what matters.”###About Seven Hill RISeven Hills Rhode Island provides supports and services designed to help individuals with disabilities and other life challenges live meaningful, self-directed lives in their communities. Its work includes programs that help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities build skills, pursue greater independence, and access meaningful employment opportunities.Learn More At: Seven Hills RIAbout DirigoTMDirigo is a Warwick, Rhode Island-based leadership firm built around a simple purpose: to elevate human potential. Through leadership programs, workshops, consulting, and facilitation, Dirigo helps people become better leaders and organizations become better places to work.Learn More At: Dirigo

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Dirigo and Seven Hills Rhode Island Partner to Create Meaningful Employment Opportunity News Provided By Dirigo September 28, 2026, 11:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



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