Los Angeles' Mindfulness Dental Named 2026 Breakthrough Business By CRI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognized with a 5.0-star Google rating across 336 reviews, the practice pairs holistic, calming patient care with modern dentistry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mindfulness Dental, a Los Angeles dental practice known for blending modern clinical care with a holistic, calming patient experience, has been named a 2026 Breakthrough Business by the Consumer Ratings Institute (CRI), a national business recognition registry. The recognition reflects the practice's 5.0-star Google rating across 336 verified reviews.

Led by Dr. Iramaia Yassim, Mindfulness Dental describes its approach as "a new concept in dentistry that goes beyond oral health care." The practice uses flower essences and aromatherapy as part of patient care to ease anxiety and support patients' emotional well-being alongside their oral health. Flower essences are central to this approach and are offered through the practice's Dental Flower Essences service, an approach the practice calls humanized dentistry.

Dr. Yassim has also shared this philosophy with the wider profession. In 2024, she authored Dental Alchemyst, an e-book for dentists who want to incorporate the management of patients' emotions into their practices, rather than focusing on the mouth alone. Her work has been featured in interviews with Voyage LA ( ) and Bold Journey ( ), and she has discussed her approach on the Beauty Talk podcast ( ).

Beyond its wellness-focused environment, Mindfulness Dental provides a full range of services, including general and family dentistry, cosmetic treatments, teeth whitening, dental implants, crowns, fillings, exams and cleanings, orthodontics, and emergency care. The practice accepts major insurance carriers and offers CareCredit financing for patients seeking flexible payment plans.

CRI's Breakthrough Business title is awarded algorithmically based on publicly available consumer review data, without any purchase, sponsorship, or solicitation involved in the underlying index inclusion. To qualify, businesses must maintain at least a 4.4-star rating across a statistically significant review base, with top-tier titles requiring 25 or more verified reviews. Mindfulness Dental's 336 reviews and 5.0-star Google rating produced a Bayesian-adjusted CRI Score of 4.99, placing it among the top-recognized dental practices in the Dentists category for Los Angeles.

"Businesses like Mindfulness Dental stand out because their review volume and consistency reflect a genuine pattern of patient satisfaction, not a one-time spike," a CRI representative noted regarding the Breakthrough Business category.

Mindfulness Dental is located at 1514 West 7th Street in Los Angeles and is open Monday through Saturday.

About Mindfulness Dental

Mindfulness Dental is a Los Angeles-based dental practice offering general, family, and cosmetic dentistry alongside a wellness-oriented patient experience built around flower essences and aromatherapy. Led by Dr. Iramaia Yassim, author of the 2024 e-book Dental Alchemyst, the practice provides services including implants, orthodontics, teeth whitening, and emergency care, with the goal of making routine dental visits feel restorative rather than stressful.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Iramaia Yassim

Mindfulness Dental

+ +12132197766

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Los Angeles' Mindfulness Dental Named 2026 Breakthrough Business by CRI News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.