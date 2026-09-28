Delhi Air: Bhupender Yadav, CM Rekha Gupta Finalise WFH Plan, Vehicle Curbs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday firmed up a winter air action plan focused on curbing polluting vehicles, doubling parking charges, staggering office timings and implementing work-from-home for 50 per cent of staff.

The Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan reviewed by Bhupender Yadav discussed targeted action points including: 'No PUCC, No Fuel' in Mission Mode; Public Transport First - last mile connectivity; Hotspot Action Plan; Road Redevelopment and Dust Mitigation; Prevent Open Waste Burning; Focus on Greening; Waste to Wealth; Winter Protocol; Parivartan Yojana and EV Outreach and Mitigating Industrial Pollution.

The Union Environment Minister called for organising Jan Bhagidari events at the 37 identified hotspots in Delhi by October 10, involving relevant stakeholders, an official statement said.

He directed that actionable points be identified for each hotspot and their implementation closely monitored.

Public representatives would be visiting these hotspots and reviewing the implementation of air pollution mitigation measures on the ground.

The Minister also stressed the need for coordinated action to address pollution from agricultural activities, including through a meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Agriculture Ministers of the National Capital Region states, an official statement said.

As part of the Winter Protocol decided at the meeting, the Delhi government will ensure restrictions on polluting vehicles, double parking charges, staggered office timings and 50 per cent work-from-home arrangements.

It was also decided to restrict entry of all vehicles registered outside Delhi and below BS-VI emission standards, except CNG and EV vehicles, with effect from November 1, the statement said.

Chief Minister Gupta said the Delhi government has undertaken several measures to improve air quality and stressed the need to ensure that decisions taken and action points identified translate into effective implementation on the ground.

She called for stronger coordination among agencies, particularly in enforcement and traffic management, and greater use of technology, including cameras at construction sites, to monitor compliance.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need to explore technological solutions to reduce emissions from cremation grounds and promote awareness about electric cremation facilities, including their availability for economically weaker sections.