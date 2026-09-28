Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches New Portal For Business Approvals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a new portal for easy, transparent and paperless approval for investors planning to start businesses in the national capital.

Sharing information about the major step to enhance the ease of doing business, Delhi Industries and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on social media platform X said, "A simpler, faster and more transparent Delhi for businesses. Today, CM @gupta_rekhaJi launched the Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal under #SevaSankalpAbhiyan, marking a historic milestone in our efforts to strengthen Ease of Doing Business in Delhi and make it easier to start, run and grow a business."

"Guided by the vision of PM@narendramodiJi, this platform is integrated with the National Single Window System and brings together 50+ services across 15+ Delhi government departments. Soon, it will expand to offer more than 100 services across 21 departments through a single digital interface," Minister Sirsa noted on X.

"From applications and approvals to tracking and grievance redressal, businesses can now access services online through, with a paperless system, end-to-end tracking and complete transparency. One platform. Seamless services. A better business experience for Delhi," he said on X.

Earlier, Minister Sirsa shared information on social media about a meeting he attended in the Union Environment Ministry to firm a winter air pollution control plan.

"I participated in an important meeting held today at Paryavaran Bhawan, under the chairmanship of the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, @byadavbjpji, and the Chief Minister @gupta_rekhaji, to ensure clean air and a better environment in Delhi," he said on X.

"The main objective of the meeting was to review the major sources of air pollution in Delhi, make the ongoing efforts for pollution control more effective, and strengthen on-ground monitoring with better coordination among various departments," he added.

"Providing clean air and a healthy environment to the residents of Delhi is our responsibility, and this responsibility is not limited to any one season. The Delhi government is continuously working in a technical and scientific manner, 365 days a year, 24×7, for pollution control," Minister Sirsa said.

"The efforts for pollution control will be further strengthened by seriously implementing the important suggestions and directions given by the Union Minister (Bhupender Yadav) ji. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister (Rekha Gupta) ji, our goal is clear -- to provide clean air and a better environment to the residents of Delhi. During this time, my fellow Cabinet Minister @p_sahibsinghji was also present," Sirsa added on X.