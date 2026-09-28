Yudh Abhyas: Tug-Of-War A Symbol Of India-US Soldier Camaraderie

With soldiers from India and the US pulling together on the same side of the rope, a tug-of-war in the hills of Uttarakhand offered a lighter yet symbolic moment during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, as troops from the two armies strengthened camaraderie alongside their combat training.

The friendly contest, held at the Auli Foreign Training Node on September 21, saw Indian and US Army soldiers form mixed teams and compete against each other, highlighting the human connection underpinning the bilateral military exercise.

Details of Yudh Abhyas 2026

"US Army Soldiers and Indian Army Soldiers, on mixed teams, participate in a tug-of-war during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 in Auli, India, Sept. 21, 2026. Soldiers from both nations worked side by side, building camaraderie and reinforcing the partnership at the heart of YA26," US Army Pacific said in the post on Monday.

The joint exercise, which began on September 15, is the 22nd edition of the India-US bilateral military exercise and is being conducted simultaneously at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

Around 600 personnel from each country are taking part in the exercise, which is focused on combat tactics, joint operational readiness and tactical procedures.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of both armies for employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations, according to the Ministry of Defence. It is also intended to strengthen interoperability, facilitate exchanges of best operational practices and enhance joint planning and execution.

Technology and Weaponry in Focus

Technology infusion is a key focus area of the exercise, with training involving drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance, besides demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems.

At the Mahajan Field Firing Range, the SkyStriker loitering munition successfully executed a precision strike, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

In a video shared by the Indian Army on X, the loitering munition was seen detecting, engaging and accurately striking designated targets in a realistic operational environment.

The Indian Army said the engagement showcased "the growing role of indigenous defence technology, precision effects and unmanned systems in contemporary warfare."

Enhancing Joint Operational Capabilities

The exercise comes as both armies train across varied terrain and operational environments, providing an opportunity to share tactics, techniques and procedures and enhance their ability to undertake coordinated military operations.

At the Mahajan Field Firing Range, the exercise has brought together a range of artillery and air-defence systems as the two armies conduct integrated training focused on battlefield coordination and interoperability.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 also provides an opportunity for the two armies to exchange operational experience and refine tactics, techniques and procedures while training across different platforms and environments. (ANI)

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