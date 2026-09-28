Future Of India In Hands Of Anganwadi, ASHA Workers: BJP's Nitin Nabin

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Monday said the future of West Bengal and India was in the hands of women working at Anganwadi centres and as ASHA workers, highlighting their role in nurturing, educating and guiding children towards a brighter future.

'Women Shaping India's Future Under PM Modi'

Addressing the Angan Milan Seva programme during his two-day visit to Bengal, the BJP chief said women were playing an important role in shaping the future of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today, you (women of Anganwadi centers and ASHA workers) are building the future of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Until yesterday, there was only talk of women-led development in the country," he said.

The BJP chief said PM Modi had worked not only to ensure the safety of women but also to enhance their self-respect and dignity. "But Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only provided security to our sisters, but also worked to enhance their self-respect. If 12 crore toilets have been built in this country today, it is because of the self-respect and dignity of women," Nabin said.

"Today, along with the safety of our sisters, the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme has gained strength across the country to uplift them," he added.

Nabin said the government was focused on bringing meaningful change to the lives of Anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHA workers. "Today, you have all gathered here for the Angan Milan Seva program. PM Modi is focused on bringing meaningful change to the lives of Anganwadi workers, helpers, and ASHA workers. The future of West Bengal and India is in your hands. You are the ones nurturing, educating, nourishing, and guiding our children towards a brighter future," he said.

Praise for CM Suvendu Adhikari

Praising Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for his work, Nabin also spoke about the role of women in the development of West Bengal and said the state had long needed an environment conducive to development and a sense of trust among its people. "For a long time, West Bengal needed the right environment-the momentum for development and the sense of trust that the people required. Our respected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is continuously working to deliver that trust, confidence, and development. We have also come to assure that our sisters' blessings have always been with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and our primary commitment has always been towards our mothers and sisters," he said.

"We recognise the invaluable role that mothers and sisters play in every person's life...under the leadership of the PM, you all are shaping the future of the nation. While there used to be talk of women's development and empowering our sisters, the Prime Minister has worked not only to ensure their safety but also to uphold their dignity," the BJP president added.

Focus on Youth Policy and Sports

Earlier, addressing the Yuva Samvad Conclave in Kolkata, Nabin on Monday called for greater focus on youth policy and sports in West Bengal, saying the state's rich legacy in sports, art, literature and culture could help drive a renewed sense of hope among its younger population.

"Given the atmosphere of trust you have fostered, having led West Bengal out of an environment of fear, I am fully confident that the state will once again live up to its rich sporting legacy. At the same time, I would urge the Chief Minister to focus on the state's youth policy alongside its sports sector. We, and no one else are the ones who can dispel the negativity being spread through social media. Today's youth simply need a platform," he added.

His remarks came on the second day of his West Bengal visit, during which he held a series of organisational engagements and public interactions. The BJP had announced his two-day visit to the state from September 27 to September 28. (ANI)

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