WPL 2027: Mumbai Indians Retain Harmanpreet, Release Six Players

Mumbai Indians on Monday announced their retained players ahead of the Women's Premier League 2027 season, with the franchise retaining a core group of experienced campaigners and emerging talent as it prepares for the next chapter of its WPL journey. The franchise has opted for continuity while leaving room to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2027 season.

Players Retained

Players Retained: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S. Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Vaishnavi Sharma.

Players Released

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians also announced the release of six players as part of its squad reshuffle ahead of the new season. Players Released: Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Milly Illingworth and G. Kamilini. The franchise thanked the outgoing players for their contributions and memories, marking the end of their journey with the team ahead of the 2027 WPL season.

WPL 2027 Auction

The countdown to the WPL 2027 Auction has officially begun, with the auction set to take place on October 28, 2026, in Kochi. (ANI)

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