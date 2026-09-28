Asian Games 2026: India Crushes South Korea 3-0 In Men's Squash

Men's Squash: India blanks South Korea 3-0

Defending champions India registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over South Korea in the men's squash team group stage at the 2026 Asian Games on Monday to top their group and advance to the quarterfinals. Velavan Senthilkumar got India off to a winning start, defeating South Korea's Na Jooyoung 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 in straight games.

Velavan controlled the opening contest from the start, winning the first game 11-6 before extending India's advantage with an 11-4 victory in the second. He completed the win by taking the third game 11-7.

Abhay Singh then doubled India's lead with a dominant 11-4, 11-7, 11-1 victory over Ryu Jeongmin. Abhay raced through the opening game 11-4 before maintaining his momentum to take the second 11-7. He then wrapped up the match comfortably with an 11-1 win in the third game.

With the tie already secured, Veer Chotrani completed the clean sweep for India against Oh Seojin. Veer defeated his South Korean opponent 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 to seal India's 3-0 victory. The win came after India had earlier defeated China 3-0 in their opening men's team pool match.

India's Medal Haul on Monday

Indian athletes delivered a strong showing at the 2026 Asian Games on Monday, with Esha Singh winning silver in women's 25m pistol, while Pincky Balhara and Vithya Ramaraj claimed bronze medals in kurash and athletics respectively. Lovlina Borgohain and Priya also confirmed medals in boxing by reaching their respective semifinals.

Esha Singh secured silver in the women's 25m pistol individual final after a dramatic series of shoot-offs.

Pincky Balhara lost to South Korea's Mo Sumin in the women's -78kg semifinal but finished with bronze, while Vithya Ramaraj won bronze in the women's 400m hurdles final. Anu Raghavan finished fifth in the event.

In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain defeated South Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's 75kg quarterfinal to confirm a medal, while Priya beat Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the women's 60kg quarterfinal to also secure a medal.

Other Results from the Games

Athletics and Squash

In athletics, Seema finished fourth and Sanya Yadav eighth in the women's discus throw final.

India enjoyed a successful day in squash, with the men's team beating China and South Korea 3-0 in their respective pool matches. The women's team defeated China 3-0 and Japan 2-1.

Archery

In archery, Chikitha Taniparthi defeated Chinese Taipei's Chen Yi-Hsuan in the women's compound individual round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals. She had earlier beaten Bhutan's Dorji Dolma in the round of 32.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost to South Korea's Kang Yeonseo in the round of 16 after beating Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova in the round of 32.

In men's compound archery, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru defeated compatriot Sahil Jadhav 149-148 in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals. Earlier, Ganesh beat Indonesia's Sostar Andaru Rinaldi, while Sahil defeated Mongolia's Jamiyangombo Purevdorj in the round of 32.

Cricket and Shooting

India's men's cricket quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, with India progressing to the semifinals by virtue of higher seeding.

In shooting, Neeru topped the women's trap qualifying standings after Day 2, while Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat were 21st and 23rd respectively. In men's trap qualifying, Shapath Bharadwaj was fifth, Kynan Chenai 19th and Ahvar Rizvi 32nd.

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat finished fifth in the women's 25m pistol team final and qualified for the individual final.

Volleyball, Tennis, Sepaktakraw and Surfing

India also defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in men's volleyball.

In tennis, Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale lost to Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putintseva in the women's doubles first round.

In sepaktakraw, India lost 1-2 to Japan in the women's doubles event and finished bottom of Group B, resulting in their elimination.

In surfing, Sivaraj Babu lost to the Philippines' Alciso Jayuard in the men's shortboard round 3, while Kishore Kumar Anbarasu defeated China's Ma Wensong in the same round.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)