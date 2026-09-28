October Travel: Best Indian Destinations To Visit During Festive School Holidays

October Travel: October is the perfect time to pack your bags. The monsoon retreats during this time, leaving behind amazing weather. Kids get their festive school holidays, making families eager to travel

Kolkata carries a completely different vibe in October. The entire city dives deep into the grand Durga Puja celebrations during this month. Bright lights illuminate the streets at night. You can spend your time visiting creative theme-based pandals, attending cultural events, and tasting delicious Kolkata street food.

Rajasthan offers a brilliant travel experience in October. The intense summer heat drops during this time, making the weather highly pleasant. You can admire the beautiful lakes and grand palaces in Udaipur. Tourists enjoy boating on Lake Pichola and visiting the City Palace. You can also explore the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur while enjoying the local folk music and culture.

Kerala looks incredibly green and beautiful in October right after the monsoon season. The Alleppey backwaters and Munnar tea estates attract tourists from everywhere. You can stay in a traditional houseboat and cruise through the calm backwaters. Visitors also love exploring the lush tea plantations. Kerala remains the top choice for people seeking a peaceful holiday.

Goa serves as the perfect destination for beach lovers in October. The post-monsoon weather keeps the surroundings fresh and green. The beaches remain relatively less crowded compared to the peak winter season. You can rent a scooter and explore the coastal state at your own pace. Tourists especially love watching the stunning evening sunsets here.

Kashmir looks absolutely magical during the October autumn season. The famous Chinar tree leaves start turning into beautiful shades of yellow and gold. The cool breeze and clear skies make the mountain views even more spectacular. You can enjoy a relaxing Shikara ride on the Dal Lake. Tourists love visiting the nearby valleys to witness nature changing its colors.

Agra welcomes tourists with comfortable weather in October. The pleasant climate makes it very easy to walk around the Taj Mahal and other major spots. You can comfortably explore the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri along with the Taj Mahal. History lovers should definitely plan an Agra trip during this month to avoid the harsh summer heat.

Many national parks reopen for tourists in October after the monsoon break. The Bandhavgarh and Kanha National Parks in Madhya Pradesh look lush green during this time. Ranthambore in Rajasthan also attracts many wildlife enthusiasts. You can take a thrilling jungle safari to spot tigers, deer, and various beautiful bird species in their natural habitat.