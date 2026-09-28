Who Is Siwet Tomar? Actor ELIMINATED From Rise And Fall 2 After Physically Assaulting Shehzad Poonawalla

Siwet Tomar has officially exited Rise and Fall 2. Producers eliminated him after he physically assaulted fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla. Poonawalla reportedly suffered injuries, his clothing torn. This incident rocked the show, happening less than 48 hours after the second season premiered.

Tomar came to Rise and Fall 2 as a known face. He acted in popular reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. Shehzad Poonawalla, a political commentator and former BJP spokesperson, also joined the 15-member lineup. Both competed in the intense Rulers-versus-Workers format, hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag.

The Violent Confrontation and Immediate Elimination

The tension between Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla exploded. An argument began when Poonawalla questioned Tomar's shifting alliances. Tomar had previously fought with fellow contestant Swara Bhasker. Yet, he later formed an alliance with her - which led to accusations of opportunism.

This argument, over alliances and alleged religious/political remarks by Poonawalla, quickly escalated. Actor Siwet Tomar reportedly assaulted Shehzad Poonawalla during the fight. Tomar grabbed Poonawalla by the neck, then pushed him down. Poonawalla did not retaliate physically. He sustained injuries; his kurta tore.

Rise and Fall 2 strictly prohibits physical violence. The show's legal team immediately reviewed the incident. They used available footage and eyewitness accounts. They swiftly eliminated Tomar. That decision showed the production's zero-tolerance for such behaviour.

Strict Enforcement and Show Integrity

Producers' swift action set a precedent for the season. Host Virender Sehwag's show maintains a clear code of conduct. It emphasizes respect and non-violence. Tomar's prompt elimination reinforced the production house's commitment. They protect the game's integrity and ensure participant safety.

This incident reminded all contestants: arguments and rivalries belong to reality TV, but physical assault results in disqualification. The transparent review process and decisive action proved key. They showed the show adhered to its rules. They protected its reputation.

Reactions and Show Guidelines

Tomar's ouster sparked strong reactions. Inside the house, some reports suggest fellow contestants, including Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel, walked out, protesting his eviction. This showed divided opinions. Outside, political figures also reacted strongly. Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj and former Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV publicly condemned the assault on Shehzad Poonawalla.