Parenting Tips: Anger To Sleep Changes - Signs In Children That Should Stop Ignoring

Children are very active, creative in nature, keep on doing activities. They frequently experience tiredness, aches, infections and changes in appetite as they grow. Growing pains are harmless aches felt in both legs mostly calf muscles or in thighs. It is commonly seen in children aged 3 to 12yrs. However, when these symptoms are persistent, unexplained, worsening or unusually severe, it should not automatically be dismissed as“growing pains.”

Warning signs that deserve medical attention include:



Ongoing bone, joint or back pain-especially pain that wakes up the child at night, causes limping or restricts the activities

Looking pale, unusual tiredness or loss of energy

Unexplained fever, recurrent infections or excessive sweating at night

Easy bruising, frequent nosebleeds or small red-purple spots on the skin

An unexplained lump or swelling, particularly in the neck, abdomen, armpit, groin or limbs

Persistent headaches, particularly early-morning headaches accompanied by vomiting, visual changes, imbalance or altered behaviour

Unexplained weight loss, poor appetite or failure to gain weight

Increasing abdominal swelling, persistent abdominal pain or an abdominal mass

A white glow in the pupil-sometimes noticed in photographs-new squinting, loss of vision or swelling around the eye

Persistent cough, breathing difficulty or unexplained breathlessness Noticeable changes in balance, walking, coordination, school performance, personality or developmental abilities

Early symptoms of childhood cancer often resemble those of common illnesses. The presence of one symptom does not necessarily mean that a child has cancer. What is important is the overall pattern: symptoms that do not improve as expected, recur, occur together or interfere with the child's usual activities.

Parents know their children best. If something feels unusual or remains unexplained, it is always better to get checked by the doctor. Keeping a brief record of when symptoms began, how often they occur and whether they are worsening can help the doctor.

Childhood cancers are uncommon and majority get cured provided it is recognized at right time and receive the right treatment in good centre. Timely detection can reduce complications and improve the opportunity for effective treatment. Awareness is not about creating fear-it is about noticing persistent changes, trusting parental instincts and seeking professional advice without unnecessary delay.

-This article is authored by Dr Harsha Prasad L, Pediatric Hemato Oncology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore