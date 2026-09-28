Asian Games: Kapil Thrashes Kim Gichae In Men's 90Kg QF To Confirm India's Sixth Boxing Medal

MENAFN - IANS) Nishio, Sep 28 (IANS) Indian boxer Kapil Pokhariya registered a thumping 5-0 win over South Korea's Kim Gichae in the men's 90kg quarterfinal at the Nishio Gymnasium here on Monday.

Kapil was the far superior boxer in the bout, winning all five judges' votes, with four giving him a 30-27 ruling and one a 30-26 card. Kapil's dominance secured India's sixth boxing medal at the ongoing game.

The Indian pugilist clinched the first round 5-0 with his fierce punches landing on target. Kapil kept bossing the second round too with his hits and also inflicted a standing count against Kim to take it 5-0. Kapil made some clever and occasional hits in the third round, knowing that he had done enough in the previous two rounds to win the bout and move into the semis.

He will now face 2025 World Championships gold medallist Turabek Khabibullaev in the semifinal.

India have had a fruitful campaign so far in boxing at the Asiad. All three boxers in action today won their respective bouts, with Priya Ghanghas and Lovlina Borgohain winning their respective bouts. Priya assured herself of a medal in the women's 60kg category after a unanimous 5-0 win over Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, Lovlina confirmed her medal as well with a strong 5-0 win in the women's 75kg quarterfinal against Korea's Seong Suyeon.

India got assured of three medals on Sunday as well when Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda and Narender won their bouts.

Ankush, the current Commonwealth Games champion, assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Games after defeating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the men's 80kg quarterfinals by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Meanwhile, Parveen also booked herself a medal in the women's 65kg category after defeating Uzbekistan's Navbakhor Khamidova by 5-0 in the quarterfinal.

Later, Narender also booked a medal with a QF win over Thailand's Adthapong Saengtep in the Men's +90kg quarterfinals.