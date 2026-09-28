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Far-Right RN Wins 15 Senate Seats, Forms Group for First Time
(MENAFN) France's far-right National Rally (RN) and its ally, the Union of the Right for the Republic (UDR), captured 15 seats in Sunday's Senate elections, giving them enough lawmakers to form their own group in the upper house for the first time, media reported on Monday.
Marine Le Pen, the RN leader, called the result a “historic victory.” The gains build on the alliance's advances in municipal elections and arrive less than seven months before France's presidential election.
The RN-UDR alliance took nine seats in the Mediterranean region, including seven in Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, according to Franceinfo. RN lawmaker Sebastien Chenu said the result “completes our presence in all French institutions.”
Senate rules require a political group to have at least 10 members. Forming one brings parties more speaking time and resources, along with a bigger role in parliamentary work.
The right, the center and the Socialist Party are expected to remain the Senate's three largest forces. The conservative Republicans could lose about seven seats, according to a partial count cited by Franceinfo, with affiliations and some overseas results still pending.
The election also sent the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) to the Senate for the first time, as Gabriel Amard won a seat in the Rhone department. The party has also claimed a second senator, Marc Pere in Haute-Garonne, though his party affiliation remains disputed.
Marine Le Pen, the RN leader, called the result a “historic victory.” The gains build on the alliance's advances in municipal elections and arrive less than seven months before France's presidential election.
The RN-UDR alliance took nine seats in the Mediterranean region, including seven in Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, according to Franceinfo. RN lawmaker Sebastien Chenu said the result “completes our presence in all French institutions.”
Senate rules require a political group to have at least 10 members. Forming one brings parties more speaking time and resources, along with a bigger role in parliamentary work.
The right, the center and the Socialist Party are expected to remain the Senate's three largest forces. The conservative Republicans could lose about seven seats, according to a partial count cited by Franceinfo, with affiliations and some overseas results still pending.
The election also sent the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) to the Senate for the first time, as Gabriel Amard won a seat in the Rhone department. The party has also claimed a second senator, Marc Pere in Haute-Garonne, though his party affiliation remains disputed.
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