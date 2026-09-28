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China Signals Readiness for US AI Talks Set for November
(MENAFN) China on Monday endorsed dialogue with the US as an “important pathway” for ensuring artificial intelligence benefits everyone, days after the two powers agreed to build a formal framework for bilateral talks on the technology.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing stands ready to sustain exchanges with Washington. He was answering a question from a correspondent at a news conference.
“This is an important pathway for global AI for good and for all,” he said.
Guo added that China also wants the UN to play a central role in building “a fairer and more equitable global AI governance system.”
The US administration said the two sides agreed to launch the US-China Super Intelligence (SI) Dialogue during Chinese President Xi Jinping's summit with US President Donald Trump at the White House last week. The inaugural round of talks is set for November.
“We are ready to maintain exchanges with the US through the artificial intelligence intergovernmental dialogue,” Guo said.
He framed the engagement as part of building a “constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability” grounded in “respect, fairness and reciprocity.”
The framework is meant to open channels for discussing AI's risks and benefits and to create a bilateral line of communication for AI-related incidents.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said later rounds could also tackle protocols for responding to critical threats, among them uncontrollable autonomous AI agents and the spread of cyber and biological weapons capabilities to non-state actors.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing stands ready to sustain exchanges with Washington. He was answering a question from a correspondent at a news conference.
“This is an important pathway for global AI for good and for all,” he said.
Guo added that China also wants the UN to play a central role in building “a fairer and more equitable global AI governance system.”
The US administration said the two sides agreed to launch the US-China Super Intelligence (SI) Dialogue during Chinese President Xi Jinping's summit with US President Donald Trump at the White House last week. The inaugural round of talks is set for November.
“We are ready to maintain exchanges with the US through the artificial intelligence intergovernmental dialogue,” Guo said.
He framed the engagement as part of building a “constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability” grounded in “respect, fairness and reciprocity.”
The framework is meant to open channels for discussing AI's risks and benefits and to create a bilateral line of communication for AI-related incidents.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said later rounds could also tackle protocols for responding to critical threats, among them uncontrollable autonomous AI agents and the spread of cyber and biological weapons capabilities to non-state actors.
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