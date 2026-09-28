Kazakhstan Boosts Passenger Car Production By 34.2% In January-August 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's passenger car production increased by 34.2% year on year to 117,200 units in January-August 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said at a government meeting today, the government's press service reported.

He noted that production of trucks and special-purpose vehicles increased by 18.5%, while output of railway platforms and passenger railcars rose by 76.6% and 40.9%, respectively.

In the chemical industry, sulfuric acid production increased by 4%, polypropylene output by 24.5% and ammophos production by 10.3%. At the same time, the physical volume index (PVI) in metallurgy remained at 97.5%.

"Measures are being taken to expand the industry's raw material base, with negotiations underway with potential suppliers in Kazakhstan and abroad", the government said.

Zhumangarin heard reports on measures being taken by the Ministry of Industry and Construction jointly with the Ministry of Trade and Integration to provide enterprises with additional volumes of raw materials. Following the discussion, he instructed the relevant authorities to continue efforts to expand the raw material base for the metallurgical sector.

Construction also maintained positive growth. The volume of construction work reached 6.1 trillion tenge (about $13.8 billion) in January-August, or 115.6% of the level recorded in the same period of 2025. Growth was recorded in 18 regions.

Construction volumes are expected to increase further in the nine months of 2026. Housing construction also continued to grow, with 11.3 million square meters of housing commissioned in January-August, up 3.6% year on year. Housing commissioning is projected to reach 12.8 million square meters in the first nine months of the year.