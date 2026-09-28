Talisker Reports Mustang Underground Face Sample Results Defining A 36-Metre Strike Length High-Grade Shoot Averaging 27.88 G/T On The 1105 Level

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker” or the“ Company”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to report a significant new high-grade gold discovery from underground development on the 1105 Level at the Mustang Mine. Development has exposed a continuous 36-metre strike length of high-grade mineralization along the M1 Vein, comprising a well-defined banded quartz vein averaging 27.88 grams per tonne (g/t) gold across an average true width of 0.61 metres. The mineralization occurs outside the defined Mineral Resource at time of discovery in a zone where high-grade mineralization had not previously been delineated. The M series of veins are third order structure that have a different strike and dip orientation to the main second order veins mined by Talisker such as the BK, BK-9870 and Alhambra. Talisker does not specifically target these veins for resource delineation as they are sub-parallel to the drill orientation required to target the larger second order veins, however the veins can be intersected during lateral development. The M1 Vein is a relatively shallow, north-dipping vein beyond (north of) the BK-9870 vein, and south of the King vein in Mustang. The vein is characterized abundant by crack-seal textures and a sulphide assemblage dominated by pyrite and arsenopyrite, with trace sphalerite. Results highlight the potential for additional high-grade mineralization beyond the current Mineral Resource. The discovery reinforces the strong exploration upside surrounding existing underground infrastructure at the Bralorne Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada. Key Highlights:

229.0 g/t over 0.63 m within 36.6 g/t over 4.60 m from 1105 M1 Vein, West Face No. 11

93.1 g/t over 0.63 m within 51.6 g/t over 1.58 m from 1105 M1 Vein, West Face No. 2

75.2 g/t over 0.94 m within 28.5 g/t over 2.95 m from 1105 M1 Vein, West Face No. 12

62.4 g/t over 1.19 m within 33.4 g/t over 2.32 m from 1105 M1 Vein, West Face No. 14

50.4 g/t over 0.61 m within 28.3 g/t over 2.38 m from 1105 M1 Vein, West Face No. 6

46.2 g/t over 0.52 m within 15.0 g/t over 2.73 m from 1105 M1 Vein, West Face No. 10 42.8 g/t over 1.09 m within 30.1 g/t over 1.58 m from 1105 M1 Vein, West Face No. 13

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker commented,“These results continue to demonstrate the exceptional exploration potential at Bralorne. Defining a high-grade shoot of this scale outside the Mineral Resource at time of discovery underscores the opportunity to identify additional mineralization and potentially expand the resource near existing underground infrastructure.”

Bralorne Gold Project

Mustang Mine – 1105 Lateral Development

Assay Results Face Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Sample # M1105_M1_OD_W1_F2 0 0.72 0.72 0.73 X001236 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F2 0.72 1.5 0.78 1.84 X001237 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F2 1.5 2.45 0.95 24.1 X001238 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F2 2.45 3.08 0.63 93.1 X001239 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F2 3.08 4.03 0.95 4.66 X001241 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F6 0 0.78 0.78 0.94 X001333 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F6 0.78 1.39 0.61 50.4 X001334 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F6 1.39 2.38 0.99 36.3 X001336 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F6 2.38 3.01 0.63 0.11 X001337 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F10 0 0.95 0.95 2.25 X003461 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F10 0.95 1.6 0.65 3.23 X003462 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F10 1.6 2.36 0.76 3.38 X003463 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F10 2.36 2.92 0.56 1.5 X003464 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F10 2.92 3.44 0.52 46.2 X003465 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F10 3.44 3.94 0.5 1.45 X003466 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F10 3.94 4.33 0.39 32.8 X003467 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F11 0 0.77 0.77 3.71 X003494 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F11 0.77 1.89 1.12 2.74 X003495 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F11 1.89 2.57 0.68 2.54 X003496 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F11 2.57 3.33 0.76 17.7 X003497 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F11 3.33 3.73 0.4 1.97 X003498 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F11 3.73 4.36 0.63 229 X003499 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F11 4.36 5.37 1.01 5.18 X003503 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F12 0 0.84 0.84 0.61 X003533 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F12 0.84 1.36 0.52 1.53 X003534 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F12 1.36 2.01 0.65 18.4 X003535 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F12 2.01 2.95 0.94 75.2 X003536 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F13 0 0.35 0.35 1.4 X003557 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F13 0.35 1.1 0.75 0.74 X003558 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F13 1.1 1.81 0.71 0.57 X003559 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F13 1.81 2.3 0.49 1.77 X003561 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F13 2.3 3.39 1.09 42.8 X003562 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F14 0 1.09 1.09 4.77 X003574 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F14 1.09 2.22 1.13 2.79 X003575 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F14 2.22 3.41 1.19 62.4 X003576 Note: Estimated true widths are between 27% and 38% of interval lengths.





Bralorne Gold Project – Channel Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest metre) Face Name UTM Easting UTM Northing Elevation

(m) M1105_M1_OD_W1_F2 5625479 513229 1109 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F6 5625479 513224 1109 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F10 5625478 513216 1110 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F11 5625478 513213 1110 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F12 5625481 513212 1110 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F13 5625482 513209 1110 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F14 5625483 513207 1110





Bralorne Gold Project – Channel Collar Orientations Face Name Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Total Length

(m) M1105_M1_OD_W1_F2 50 0 4.03 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F6 3 0 3.01 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F10 355 0 4.33 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F11 4 0 5.37 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F12 8 0 2.95 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F13 15 0 3.39 M1105_M1_OD_W1_F14 34 0 3.41

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Weaver, P.Geo., Talisker's Chief Production Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Weaver is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade gold mine near Hope, British Columbia, with significant exploration potential, and the Spences Bridge Project, where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Channel sampling of underground ore headings at the Bralorne Gold Project was previously conducted by geologists using a rock saw to cut a horizontal 5 cm × 5 cm × up to 3.0 m groove across the entire face of the drift at a height of approximately 1.2 m above the sill. Following a robust statistical analysis comparing channel and chip sampling methods, Talisker transitioned to chip sampling, having demonstrated that the two methods produce statistically comparable results while improving operational efficiency and reducing sampling time. Under the current protocol, individual chip samples range from 0.35 m to 1.50 m in length and are selected to best represent identified geological structures, sulphide mineralization, or hydrothermal alteration suspected to bracket gold concentrations. Where vein or mineralized zones are wide, consecutive samples are collected across the structure to preserve geological resolution. Lithological breaks are avoided within a single sample wherever possible.

Quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures include regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of approximately 9% of total samples in this release.

All preparation and analytical work is performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Sample preparation follows Actlabs code RX1, involving crushing the entire sample (<7 kg) to at least 80% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting to obtain a 250 g sub-sample, and pulverizing (mild steel) to a minimum of 95% passing 105 μm. Actlabs code RX17 is also completed to determine pulp specific gravity. Crushing and pulverizing quality is monitored through Actlabs' internal QAQC protocols.

Gold is analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (Actlabs code 1A2-50 ORE), in which a 50 g pulp is fused with fire assay fluxes, preheated at 850 °C, heated further at 950 °C, and finished at 1,060 °C over a 60-minute fusion cycle. The resulting lead button is cupelled at 950 °C to produce a doré bead containing Au and Ag, which is then dissolved in aqua regia and analyzed by AAS. This method has a detection range of 0.01 to 100 g/t Au.

Samples returning gold grades of ≥100 g/t Au are re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (Actlabs code 1A3-50). In this process, gold is separated from silver in the doré bead by parting with nitric acid, and the gold residue is weighed gravimetrically on a microbalance. The 1A3-50 method has a detection range of 0.02 to 10,000 g/t Au.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.









Figure 1: Bralorne Gold Project – Location Map









Figure 2: Mustang Mine plan view of 1105 level lateral development.









Figure 3: Face sample from 1105 level M1 Vein west face No. 2.









Figure 4: Face sample from 1105 level M1 Vein west face No. 6.









Figure 5: Face sample from 1105 level M1 Vein west face No. 10.









Figure 6: Face sample from 1105 level M1 Vein west face No. 11.









Figure 7: Face sample from 1105 level M1 Vein west face No. 12.









Figure 8: Face sample from 1105 level M1 Vein west face No. 13.









Figure 9: Face sample from 1105 level M1 Vein west face No. 14.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at