WTW Releases Game-Changing AI Assistant For Insurance Portfolio Management To Unlock Faster Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) today unveiled Radar AI Assistant, a new natural language capability within Radar Vision, its AI-driven performance and experience monitoring tool built for insurers.

The AI technology enables pricing, underwriting, claims and portfolio management teams to identify emerging issues and uncover hidden patterns within their data, providing real-time, actionable insights for competitive advantage. Radar AI Assistant goes on to explain the likely drivers and feeds these insights directly into recommended pricing and underwriting actions.

During its development, WTW invested significantly to leverage and embed the expertise and specialist insurance judgement of its leading consulting team. This specialist expertise sets the capability apart from generic AI tools, enabling it to deliver game-changing levels of comprehensive, accurate and actionable insights that support confident, real-world insurance decision-making.

Pardeep Bassi, Global Proposition Leader in Data Science, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said:“A single emerging risk signal may be too weak to justify action. Radar AI Assistant, guided by insurance expertise, can consolidate multiple early indicators into a clearer, more credible view that supports confident action ahead of competitors reliant on isolated signals.

“Radar AI Assistant puts this capability directly into the hands of underwriters and portfolio managers without the need for new tools or additional reports, helping insurers turn monitoring into a source of competitive advantage.”

This latest investment in Radar's broader AI strategy leverages over 30 years of WTW insurance expertise and commitment to supporting insurers to scale AI adoption, strengthen decision-making, improve enterprise-wide outcomes and enhance business performance.

About Radar

Radar is a leading insurance technology platform that unifies pricing, underwriting, and claims into a single end-to-end solution. Built by insurance specialists and backed by more than 30 years of industry innovation, Radar leverages proprietary analytics and advanced generative AI capabilities to help personal and commercial lines insurers make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions across the insurance lifecycle. Trusted by more than 500 insurers worldwide, Radar enables organisations to improve operational efficiency, accelerate growth, and deliver measurable business outcomes at scale.

Radar is part of WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology business, which helps insurers navigate complexity and drive transformation through a unique combination of deep insurance expertise, strategic advisory services, and market-leading technology.

About Insurance Consulting and Technology

WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology business is a global leader in P&C, Life, and Health insurance software and advisory services. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we combine deep insurance expertise with leading-edge technology to help insurers navigate complexity and unlock value across pricing, underwriting, reserving, financial and capital modelling, claims, portfolio management, and regulatory reporting.

We're redefining insurance through innovation and technology. By harnessing Generative and Agentic AI, we're creating next-generation processes that reduce friction, enhance decision-making, and unlock faster, smarter outcomes for our clients. These capabilities accelerate innovation and enable us to deliver with unmatched precision and scale.

More than 1,000 insurers across six continents - including many of the world's leading insurance groups - trust our unique combination of advisory insight and advanced software to power their businesses and drive sustainable growth.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organisations sharpen their strategy, enhance organisational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximise performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success - and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

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