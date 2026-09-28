Silicon Carbide (Sic) Devices Market Surges To USD 30.12 Billion By 2035 At 23.0% CAGR Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 0.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.87 billion by 2035, at CAGR of 23.5% during 2026–2035. Driven by increasing adoption of SiC devices in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and high-efficiency power electronics. Similarly, Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Devices Market is Expected to be USD 7.19 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of approximately 21.50% during 2026–2035.

Austin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Devices Market was valued at USD 3.80 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 30.12 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2026 to 2035. The growth will be fueled mostly by the global rise in the uptake of electric cars owing to the fact that SiC power modules increase the efficiency of energy usage, driving range, and reduce the weight of the vehicle. In addition, SiC being a wide band gap semiconductor can run on higher voltage, temperature, and switching speed than silicon while experiencing low energy loss.









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Silicon Carbide (SiC) Devices Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 3.80 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 30.12 Billion

CAGR: 23.0% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: Asia Pacific, approximately 31.8% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: North America

Largest device type: SiC Discrete Devices

Fastest-growing device type: SiC Modules

Largest power range: Medium Power (1 kW to 50 kW)

Fastest-growing power range: High Power (above 50 kW)

Largest voltage range: 1200 V to 1700 V

Fastest-growing voltage range: Above 1700 V

Largest application: Automotive Fastest-growing application: Telecommunications

Market Relevance

SiC devices have become increasingly important to power electronics because they offer higher breakdown voltages, faster switching, lower power consumption, and better heat conduction than silicon. SiC MOSFET-based 800V vehicle platforms deliver meaningful energy savings over silicon IGBT solutions, enabling lighter battery packs or longer range, while tighter efficiency regulations in Europe and China push automakers toward SiC adoption.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Devices Market Overview

The market includes SiC discrete devices, power modules, Schottky diodes, and switches used across automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and telecommunications applications. Discrete devices lead due to their design flexibility, which lets engineers add SiC benefits to existing circuits without full redesign. SiC modules are growing rapidly as traction inverters and heavy industrial drives require integrated thermal management and lower parasitic inductance.

Strategic Market Outlook

Opportunities lie in the transition to eight-inch wafer manufacturing, which brings economies of scale that lower per-unit costs and extend SiC into more price-sensitive uses. Rising deployment in telecommunications, including 5G base stations and data center power systems, together with steady gains in substrate and epitaxy quality, opens new high-growth application areas.

High manufacturing costs and substrate supply limits remain the main challenges. Growing high-quality SiC crystal boules is technically difficult and requires specialized epitaxy and fabrication equipment, keeping costs above silicon, while crystal growth capacity has often trailed device demand, creating periodic bottlenecks for manufacturers.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Devices Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of around 31.8% in 2025, owing to strong semiconductor manufacturing capacity, fast EV adoption, renewable energy rollout, and government programs, with China leading on EV production and domestic chipmaking support, followed by Japan and South Korea.

North America is projected to register the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035, due to the presence and expansion of leading SiC substrate and device manufacturers, large investments in new fabrication capacity, and growing EV assembly commitments across the continent. The U.S. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Devices Market was valued at USD 0.71 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.87 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2026 to 2035, driven by heavy domestic wafer fabrication investment, government support for semiconductor manufacturing, rising EV production commitments, and expanding industrial and renewable energy demand.

The Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Devices Market was estimated to be USD 0.95 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 21.50% during 2026–2035. Europe's growth is driven by strict fleet CO2 emission limits that are making SiC a mainstream automotive specification, with Germany accounting for roughly 25.30% of regional revenue, followed by the UK and France.

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Silicon Carbide (SiC) Devices Market Segment Analysis

By Device Type: SiC Discrete Devices held the largest share in 2025, owing to wide use in EVs, industrial automation, and renewable energy systems. SiC Modules are the fastest-growing segment due to demand for pre-packaged, higher-power solutions.

By Power Range: Medium Power (1 kW to 50 kW) led the market in 2025, supported by onboard chargers, solar inverters, motor drives, and energy storage. High Power (above 50 kW) is growing the fastest with rising grid-scale storage and rail traction deployment.

By Voltage Range: The 1200 V to 1700 V band held the largest share in 2025, as the standard range for EV traction inverters built on 400V and 800V platforms. Ranges above 1700 V are growing the fastest, driven by grid modernization and heavy industrial use.

By Application: Automotive made up the largest share in 2025, as SiC modules improve efficiency and range while lowering weight. Telecommunications is growing the fastest due to adoption in 5G base stations and data center power infrastructure.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Devices Market Key Trends



Shift to eight-inch wafer production lowering per-unit device costs

SiC MOSFET-based 800V vehicle architectures delivering energy savings over silicon IGBTs

Tighter efficiency regulations in Europe and China pushing drivetrain upgrades

Improving substrate and epitaxy quality raising device yield and reliability Expanding SiC use in telecommunications infrastructure beyond automotive

Major key players include



Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Wolfspeed, Inc.

onsemi

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Littelfuse, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Semikron Danfoss GmbH and Co. KG

Coherent Corp.

SK Siltron Co., Ltd.

Resonac Holdings Corporation

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.

SICC Materials Inc. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation

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