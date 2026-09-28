Naas Technology Inc.'S Parent Company Named To 2026 China Top 500 Private Enterprises List, Recognized For AI-Driven Energy Digitalization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) has released the 2026 China Top 500 Private Enterprises list. Shandong Energy Chain Holding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited (“Newlinks”), the parent company of NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), has been named to the list, ranking No. 401. The inclusion recognizes Shandong Energy Chain Holding Co., Ltd.'s scale in China's private sector and reflects Newlinks' efforts to advance digitalization across the energy industry, including through artificial intelligence (AI).

The list is based on the 28th Survey of Large-Scale Private Enterprises organized by ACFIC, in which 6,350 enterprises with operating revenue of more than RMB 1 billion in 2025 participated. With its broad coverage and the consistent statistical methodology maintained over many years, the list has become an important reference for government authorities, investors and research institutions in observing the scale and structural changes of China's private economy.

A Leading Energy Digitalization Group

Founded in 2016, Newlinks is among the earliest enterprises in China to focus on the Energy Internet of Things (Energy IoT). Applying its "Newlink-as-a-Service" model, the company connects the supply and demand sides of transportation energy. On the refined oil side, it partners with 26,000 gas stations across approximately 1,800 cities and towns in China. Cumulatively, it has served more than 100 million vehicle owners and over 10,000 corporate customers in China.

NAAS: AI-Powered Charging Platform Achieving First Operating Profit

NaaS is a new energy asset operation service provider, with businesses spanning charging network aggregation, digital integration of charging stations, online user services, station operation and maintenance, and supply chain upgrading. It provides electric vehicle (EV) owners with one-stop charging access and offers energy replenishment ecosystem solutions to automakers and charging station operators, enhancing station operating efficiency through AI-driven supply-demand matching and digital tools. As of the end of June 2026, China had 48.97 million new energy vehicles (NEVs), accounting for 13.19% of its total vehicle fleet. In the first half of 2026, NaaS achieved positive operating profit for the first time, evidencing that its technology-driven platform service model has completed a closed business loop. At the same time, charging stations remain geographically dispersed with uneven utilization across individual sites, and the value of aggregation platforms and digital operations continues to be unlocked.

Synergies Across Network, Customers and Data

Shandong Energy Chain Holding Co., Ltd.'s inclusion on the list further confirms the customer base, network scale and ecosystem capabilities that underpin NaaS. The two parties' synergies are reflected in several areas. First, network synergy: the charging network and the Group's gas station network are complementary in layout and connected in terms of station resources, supporting the development of integrated energy scenarios such as co-located fuel-and-charging stations at qualified sites. Second, customer synergy: the Group's OEM, fleet and corporate customer resources are open to the charging business, and fueling and charging services are jointly pre-installed in the smart cockpits of approximately 80% of the major automakers in China. Third, data synergy: transaction and demand data from both the fuel and charging sides are pooled to feed the platform's supply-demand matching algorithms and dispatch models, improving station utilization and matching efficiency.

Shandong Energy Chain Holding Co., Ltd.'s inclusion on this year's ACFIC China Top 500 Private Enterprises list adds an important footnote to the energy digitalization path Newlinks has pursued over the past decade. As NEV penetration continues to rise and the application of AI to energy supply-demand matching remains at an early stage, NaaS will continue to focus on its core interconnection platform business. Leveraging the data foundation built through scaled operations, the Company will use AI to continuously improve the efficiency of charging supply-demand matching and, in the specific scenarios of vehicle energy replenishment and station operations, seek to enhance both service experience and operating quality.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks, a leading energy digitalization group in China, and is one of the leading providers of new energy asset operation services. The Company uses advanced technology to intelligently match charging supply with demand, offering EV users a seamless, efficient and smart charging experience, while empowering charging stations and operators to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enhance profitability.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NaaS' goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continuously develop new technologies, services and products and keep pace with changes in the industries in which it operates; the growth of China's EV charging industry and NaaS' future business development; the demand for and market acceptance of NaaS' products and services; NaaS' ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; NaaS' ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; fluctuations in the RMB exchange rate and NaaS' ability to obtain adequate financing; NaaS' relationships with end users, customers, suppliers and other business partners; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NaaS' filings with the SEC.

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