Fusemachines Accelerates AI Twin Development Through Access To IBM Fusion Infrastructure Provided By IBM Platinum Partner Modulaire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced AI infrastructure made available at nominal cost is expected to accelerate model development, tuning, experimentation, and evaluation supporting Fusemachines' AI Twin technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced that modulAIre, an IBM Platinum Business Partner, has provided Fusemachines access to its IBM Fusion infrastructure at nominal cost as part of the companies' existing strategic partnership, significantly expanding the advanced computing infrastructure available to Fusemachines as it continues development of its recently unveiled AI Twin technology.

The expanded infrastructure access is expected to enable Fusemachines' research and engineering teams to experiment with, evaluate and improve the AI models and systems underlying AI Twin technology at a more rapid pace.

Fusemachines and modulAIre announced their strategic partnership in February 2026 to combine Fusemachines' AI technology and development capabilities with modulAIre's expertise across IBM technologies and infrastructure. The latest initiative expands that relationship into research and technology development, with modulAIre making its proprietary, AI-optimized Fusion infrastructure available to support Fusemachines' ongoing AI Twin work.

For Fusemachines, access to this infrastructure creates additional capacity to run model experiments, test different architectures, conduct model evaluation and optimization, and accelerate the iterative development cycles required for advanced AI systems.

“One of our objectives in partnering with Fusemachines has been to combine strong AI development capabilities with our customized IBM enterprise technology ecosystem,” said Curren Katz, PhD, CEO of modulAIre.“By providing access to our proprietary, AI-optimized IBM Fusion infrastructure at nominal cost, we are helping give the Fusemachines team the infrastructure needed to experiment, learn and advance its ambitious AI Twin vision more rapidly. The same platform supports organizations at every stage of AI adoption, from advanced R&D teams to nonprofits deploying their first AI capabilities. Clients begin with the modules they need today and add capabilities as their needs grow.”

Fusemachines unveiled its AI Twin technology on September 17, 2026, demonstrating a future in which intelligent AI counterparts could represent employees, participate in meetings, share knowledge and perform authorized work on their behalf.

Unlike AI agents designed primarily around specific tasks or workflows, Fusemachines envisions an AI Twin as an intelligent digital representation capable of understanding an individual's knowledge, responsibilities, preferences, priorities and organizational context. Developing such systems requires the integration of multiple areas of artificial intelligence, including large language models, agentic reasoning, voice and conversational AI, memory, knowledge retrieval, enterprise context and real-time human-AI interaction.

The company believes rapidly testing and improving the models and architectures across these areas will be an important component of advancing AI Twin technology.

“AI Twin is one of the most ambitious technology initiatives we have undertaken at Fusemachines,” said Sameer Maskey, PhD, Founder and CEO of Fusemachines.“Access to advanced infrastructure such as IBM Fusion gives our research team greater ability to experiment and iterate quickly. I am pleased to see our partnership with modulAIre continue to deepen as we work together to advance this technology.”

modulAIre has customized and purpose-built its Fusion hardware for AI-optimization, scalability, and storage-to-inference operations, realizing IBM's vision of Fusion as a turnkey infrastructure platform designed to simplify the deployment and operation of AI workloads while allowing organizations to scale compute, storage and GPU resources as requirements evolve. Its integration with technologies including Red Hat OpenShift provides an open environment for developing, deploying and managing AI applications and models.

The infrastructure is expected to complement Fusemachines' existing research and development resources and provide additional capacity for the company's AI Twin research program, while continuing to power modulAIre's AI-in-a-Box.

Fusemachines plans to continue advancing AI Twin technology while also exploring how components developed through the initiative can be incorporated into its broader portfolio of enterprise AI products and Agentic AI solutions.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients' AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

About modulAIre

modulAIre is an IBM Platinum Business Partner led by former Fortune 100 executives and industry-recognized AI experts. Specializing in "AI-in-a-Box" solutions, modulAIre helps organizations move beyond generative AI usage to become "AI Value Creators" by embedding ethical, scalable, and governed AI into core business functions. With over 225 digital transformations executed, the firm delivers rapid operational value through its proprietary modular framework.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company's ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; the ability of the Company's AI solutions to deliver expected operational and business benefits; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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