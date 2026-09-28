Base Carbon Announces CORSIA-Eligible Tagging Of Previously Issued Carbon Credits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (“”, together, with affiliates,“”, or the“”), is pleased to announce that carbon credit registry, Verra, has completed CORSIA – First Phase, 2024-2026 Eligible (“”) tagging of 639,609 previously issued carbon credits from the Company's Rwanda cookstoves project (the).

Highlights:



Verra has completed CORSIA-eligible tagging of 639,609 previously issued carbon credits from the Project utilizing the current VM0050 cookstove methodology.

This brings the aggregate number of CORSIA-eligible tagged carbon credits issued to date from the Project to 1,959,812.



Going forward, the Project is anticipated to generate approximately 2.6 million additional carbon credits on regular 6-month intervals during the remainder of the Project's crediting period. The Company expects all of these further credits to become CORSIA-eligible. The Company is actively engaged in multiple carbon credit sale processes and continues to remain focused on value maximization.

"Today's announcement further demonstrates the maturity and reliability of our Project through the regular cadence of issuance and eligibility," said Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer of Base Carbon. "DelAgua's consistent operational expertise and execution of the Project continue to strengthen our market position, with fully CORSIA-eligible inventories available to meet aviation compliance demand," added Costa.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon provides capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved in the global carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and reduction projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit .

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the focus of Base Carbon's business, the expected issuance and timing of carbon credits, the future application of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the Article 6 Authorized label, the CORSIA-eligible label and market reaction thereto, the outcome of current carbon credit sale processes and the ability to monetize or sell carbon credits and the receipt of proceeds from the disposition of carbon credits or revenue sharing arrangements, the implementation of the CORSIA framework and timing of eligibility and participation of carbon credits and carbon credit methodologies thereunder, and the market demand and price of CORSIA-eligible carbon credits. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“intends”,“contemplates”,“believes”,“projects”,“plans”,“seeks” or variations of such words and similar expressions or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance, results, or achievements.

Although management believes that the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it involves assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In respect of the Rwanda cookstoves project, certain factors that influence the commercial success of such project, including the timing and number of expected carbon credits, include among other things: (i) the Company has retained industry leading experts/consultants/advisors to assist with the evaluation, planning, negotiation and execution of such project, (ii) the work product, including monitoring reports, of each project's validation and verification body, (iii) project carbon credit market prices, (iv) the verification of ongoing project monitoring reports and issuance of carbon credits by Verra, and (v) changes to laws, regulation or policies in applicable jurisdictions.

In respect of the Rwanda cookstoves project, certain assumptions that influence the commercial success of such project, including the timing and number of expected carbon credits, include among other things: (i) distributed cookstoves perform to specification when used and participating households use the devices as contemplated by project estimates, (ii) the Company's in-country project partners perform their obligations in connection with the development and operation of the project, (iii) there is no further changes in the project methodologies used by the applicable carbon credit registry or otherwise adopted by project proponents which results in less carbon credits being issuable, (iv) positive market recognition of the attributes linked to the Company's carbon credits (such as project methodologies and changes thereto) and acceptance of such carbon credits by emissions trading schemes or compliance programs such as CORSIA, and (v) continued participant involvement and public support, including that of applicable governmental authorities, of the voluntary and compliance carbon markets.

The forward-looking statements made herein are subject to a variety of risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Specific reference is made to the management's discussion and analysis for the Company's quarter ended June 30, 2026 and the most recent Annual Information Form on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (and available on ) for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Should one or more of the risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual events or results may vary materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.