Urban Grid Becomes Panthera Grid Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Grid today announced it has changed its name to Panthera Grid Partners, marking the next chapter in its evolution as a diversified energy infrastructure platform with a development pipeline of more than 10 gigawatts of solar, wind and energy storage across key U.S. power markets.

Panthera Grid Partners is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world's largest owners and operators of renewable power and sustainable solutions. Panthera is focused on developing, constructing and operating utility-scale energy projects that support grid reliability and help meet rising U.S. electricity demand.

"Panthera Grid Partners reflects the scale, capabilities and long-term focus of our business," said Stephen Gallagher, CEO of Panthera Grid Partners. "We have expanded beyond solar into wind and energy storage, grown our portfolio and deepened relationships across the markets and communities where we operate. As Panthera Grid Partners, we are building on that progress while carrying forward the experience and approach that remain central to our work."

Panthera Grid Partners works with landowners, communities, utilities and commercial partners to advance projects that help meet increasing power needs, support economic growth and bring additional energy resources to markets where they are needed. Across the project lifecycle, the company emphasizes responsible land stewardship, local engagement and disciplined execution.

The company's new brand, website and digital presence launch today.

About Panthera Grid Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Panthera Grid Partners is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world's largest owners and operators of renewable power and sustainable solutions.

Panthera Grid Partners delivers reliable, utility-scale solar, wind and energy storage infrastructure to meet America's growing demand for domestic energy.

With a portfolio exceeding 10 gigawatts, Panthera Grid Partners operates in U.S. power markets where load growth, grid reliability and capital investment are most critical. The company develops, acquires, builds, and operates renewable energy assets with a disciplined, precision-driven focus on execution, performance, and operational integrity.

Through responsible land stewardship and strong local partnerships, Panthera Grid Partners delivers energy projects with respect for land, agriculture, and local priorities, working with landowners and communities to support long-term land value and strengthen regional economies.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Panthera Grid Partners: Becky Zavala...