Predigy Inc. Submits For Company Approval To The Nevada Gaming Control Board For 'Predigy Edge' Binary Bet, Regulated, Prediction-Style Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Predigy Edge is designed as a bolt-on binary Yes/No sports-wagering module for licensed sportsbook operators - technology and offerings enable regulated competitive product categories with prediction market offerings

RENO, Nev., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predigy Inc. (“Predigy”), a Nevada gaming technology company, today announced that it has submitted a company registration to the Nevada Gaming Control Board in connection with Predigy Edge, Predigy's binary Yes/No regulated sports-wagering technology designed for licensed sportsbook operators.

Predigy Edge is designed as a bolt-on module intended to sit beside an odds-based sportsbook. An industry first, it enables licensed operators to offer players simple Yes/No binary sports wagers on sports events and in-game binary markets- under the operator's existing state gaming license framework in Nevada and other state regulated markets.

Product Design Highlights:



Binary Yes/No sports wagers. Designed so players can wager on clear Yes/No outcomes as a bolt-on alongside traditional sportsbook formats under state gaming regulation.

No operator liquidity pool required. Designed so operators do not need to seed or maintain a separate liquidity pool to offer binary markets - pricing and market structures are designed to be algorithm-based.

In-game micro-betting with fast settlement. Designed to support in-game and micro-bet use cases with algorithm-based structure and fast settlement, where the operator's rules and feeds allow.

Bounded operator Risk. Edge's proprietary design gives operators customizable risk protections across all binary bet markets, including niche prop bets, that traditional fixed-odds books cannot offer. Patent-pending technology. Predigy has filed patent applications covering various aspects of the technology and related game applications.



“Predigy Edge is binary Yes/No sports-wagering technology - designed for fast structure and settlement - built as a bolt-on for licensed sportsbook operators under state regulations, providing a competitive product set to other prediction market offerings,” said Kent Young, Founder and CEO of Predigy Inc.“Submitting our application to the Nevada Gaming Control Board is how we put that product on the regulated path in Nevada. We're building tools operators can run under existing sportsbook rules and under licenses they already hold.”

Predigy Edge offers state of the art sports-wagering functionality that, once approved, can be used by licensed operators in Nevada and other regulated markets, under existing state rules. It is distinct from an exchange and from CFTC-regulated event contracts.

About Predigy Inc.

Predigy Inc. is a Nevada gaming technology company that develops regulated binary bet applications, including binary-bet sports-wagering technology designed for state licensed operators under state gaming frameworks. Founded by industry veteran Kent Young, Predigy utilizes advanced AI development processes that allow for rapid, quality development. Predigy's focus is to develop technology designed for deployment under existing state gaming frameworks, and legal verticals. The Predigy Edge sports application is patent-pending technology designed as a bolt-on module beside an odds-based sportsbook, intended to require no operator liquidity pool and to enable in-game micro-betting with fast settlement where permitted.

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