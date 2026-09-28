Airboss Defense Group Awarded Five-Year Bandolier Framework Agreement And New Orders Valued At Up To US$16.9 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year framework contract for its Bandolier lightweight, multipurpose energetic system by a NATO partner nation, with an option to renew for an additional five years. Accompanying this framework is an initial delivery order (DO) worth up to $12.5M. Subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, deliveries are expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

ADG has also recently received orders for AirBoss Molded Gloves (“AMG”) and Molded AirBoss Lightweight Overboots (“MALO”) from several NATO partner nations, worth up to $4.4 million, with deliveries expected to occur during 2026 and 2027.

The Bandolier is a lightweight and modular energetic system that can be employed across mobility, counter mobility, and survivability mission profiles. The Bandolier is designed to bridge the identified capability gap between complex single purpose explosive charges and standard bulk demolitions. Its unique, lightweight, modular design allows for flexible use across a variety of mission requirements and delivery mechanisms. The system reduces dependence on cumbersome single-role explosives and time-consuming user-constructed charges, maximizing explosive efficiency and operational versatility.

This order builds upon other recent contracts which ADG has received for the Bandolier, as the company continues to support expanded deployment of this product across NATO.

John Johns, President of AirBoss Defense Group said,“The Bandolier continues to be incredibly well received by end-users. As a highly versatile, modular system that can be used to address a wide range of battlefield requirements and deployed via a growing set of traditional and autonomous delivery systems, the Bandolier sets itself apart from other lightweight energetic systems. ADG sees this multi-year customer commitment as yet another indicator of the Bandolier's alignment with evolving modern-day requirements, while our recent awards more broadly demonstrate continued demand across ADG's portfolio of survivability solutions. We welcome these opportunities to continue supporting our NATO partners.”

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Statements containing forward-looking information are necessarily based upon a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. ADG cautions that such forward-looking information involves known and unknown contingencies, uncertainties and other risks that may cause ADG' actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including without limitation: impact of general economic conditions, notably including its impact on demand for rubber solutions and products; dependence on key customers; global defense budgets, notably in the Company's target markets, and success of the Company in obtaining new or extended defense contracts; contract-related risks; cyclical trends in the tire and automotive, construction, mining and retail industries; sufficient availability of raw materials at economical costs; weather conditions affecting raw materials, production and sales; global political uncertainty and policy change; ADG' ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers in light of increased competition; ADG' ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; ADG' ability to successfully develop and execute effective business strategies including, without limitation, the recently announced strategic transition; changes in accounting policies and methods, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar; changes in tax laws; changes in trade policies or the imposition of new tariffs, duties or other similar restrictions which could influence the cost and flow of goods and services across borders; current and future litigation and regulatory actions; ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms and ability to satisfy the covenants set forth in such financing arrangements; environmental damage and non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations; impact of global health situations; IT/cybersecurity risks; potential product liability and warranty claims and equipment malfunction. There is increased uncertainty associated with future operating assumptions and expectations as compared to prior periods. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of ADG' forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information in this press release is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information attributable to ADG or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, ADG disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly this forward-looking information except as required by applicable laws. Risks and uncertainties about ADG' business are more fully discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in AirBoss of America Corp.'s (“AirBoss”) recent Annual Information Form and are otherwise disclosed in AirBoss' filings with securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at .

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