Professional Diversity Network Announces AI Infrastructure Collaboration Through PDN Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) (“PDN” or the“Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PDN Intelligence, Inc. (“PDN Intelligence”), has entered into a Master Collaboration Agreement with Goodwill Labs Inc. and HashForest Technology LLC to establish a framework for potential collaboration in artificial intelligence (“AI”) and graphics processing unit (“GPU”) computing infrastructure (the“Agreement”).The Agreement brings together the complementary capabilities of the three parties across capital and equipment procurement, business development, data center and customer relationships, and GPU system deployment and operations.Under the collaboration framework, PDN Intelligence is expected to focus on capital resources, equipment procurement, and commercial and market development. Goodwill Labs is expected to contribute GPU compute business development, data center and customer relationships, and day-to-day operational capabilities. HashForest Technology is expected to contribute technical capabilities related to GPU system deployment, operations, support and associated tooling.The Agreement is designed to provide a flexible framework through which the parties may evaluate and pursue AI infrastructure opportunities. Specific projects, including equipment requirements, deployment locations, customers, budgets, timelines, responsibilities and economic arrangements, would be documented separately through project-specific agreements.“AI infrastructure is becoming an increasingly important part of the global technology ecosystem, and we believe access to high-performance computing capacity will continue to play a critical role as AI adoption expands,” said Hao Zhang, Chairman of the Board of Director of PDN.“Through PDN Intelligence, our objective is to combine our capital markets and commercial capabilities with experienced infrastructure and technical partners, while taking a disciplined, project-by-project approach to building this new business.”The Company believes the collaboration framework provides PDN Intelligence with a foundation from which to evaluate potential GPU computing and AI infrastructure projects while maintaining flexibility over the scale, timing and economics of individual deployments.The Agreement is non-exclusive and does not, by itself, obligate any party to undertake a particular project, purchase a specified amount of equipment, or generate any specified level of revenue. Any specific project will be subject to the execution of applicable project documentation and other conditions.About Professional Diversity NetworkProfessional Diversity Network, Inc. is a technology holding company operating businesses across workforce solutions, remote talent and artificial intelligence. Through its operating platforms and strategic initiatives, the Company seeks to connect talent, technology and opportunity while developing new technology-driven businesses designed to create long-term shareholder value. Through its wholly owned subsidiary PDN Intelligence, Inc., the Company is pursuing opportunities in AI infrastructure and GPU computing while continuing to operate its existing businesses.For more information, please visit .Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“should,” and“would” or similar words. Specifically, statements regarding, among other things, the Company's plans and expectations concerning AI infrastructure, GPU computing, potential projects and deployments, commercial opportunities, and the anticipated benefits of the collaboration among PDN Intelligence, Goodwill Labs and HashForest Technology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, the Company's lack of operating history in AI infrastructure and GPU-powered computing; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing and computing resources; the availability and cost of advanced GPU systems; the ability to identify and enter into definitive agreements with suitable technology, infrastructure and commercial partners; competition from well-capitalized companies in the AI infrastructure market; technological and operational risks; regulatory developments affecting AI deployment and data privacy; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law. Our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, together with this press release, are available on and our website, . Please click on“Investor Relations.”

Bella Gu

IPDN

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Professional Diversity Network Announces AI Infrastructure Collaboration Through PDN Intelligence News Provided By Professional Diversity Network September 28, 2026, 11:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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