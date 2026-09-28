Jessenia Cosme, Jersey City native and founder of JCsArtDesigns®, was named the 2026-27 Grand Prize Winner of the New Jersey Devils Enrich Program.

JCsArtDesigns® founder Jessenia Cosme earns a New Jersey Devils partnership during Hispanic Heritage Month

NJ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Jersey City Native and Latina Mompreneur Named 2026-27 Grand Prize Winner of the New Jersey Devils Enrich Program

JCsArtDesigns® founder Jessenia Cosme earns New Jersey Devils partnership, valued at approximately $250,000, during Hispanic Heritage Month, capping her journey from DIY wedding signs to work for big brands and celebrities such as Netflix, Sephora, and Mary J. Blige.

Jersey City native Jessenia Cosme, founder of JCsArtDesigns®, has been named the 2026-27 Grand Prize Winner of the New Jersey Devils Enrich Program, an initiative dedicated to supporting small and diverse businesses across New Jersey. As the grand prize winner, JCsArtDesigns® becomes an official partner of the New Jersey Devils, receiving a partnership package valued at approximately $250,000 that includes in-arena signage, social media promotion, PR and marketing strategy, and mentorship and networking opportunities within the Devils organization.

The recognition arrives during Hispanic Heritage Month, a fitting moment for Cosme to share the story behind the custom event signage and fabrication studio she built from a personal side project into a go-to creative partner for weddings, private celebrations, and major brand activations across New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

Raised in Jersey City's Duncan Projects, Cosme comes from humble beginnings where creativity was a necessity. At family get-togethers, there was little to spend on entertainment, so her family made their own fun, playing games like Steal the Bacon, The Wonderball, and inventing imaginative new games of their own. Those gatherings taught her that a celebration doesn't need a big budget to be unforgettable, just creativity, heart, and the people you love, a belief that still shapes every piece JCsArtDesigns® creates today.

Cosme launched JCsArtDesigns® in 2020 during a challenging season of life. As a new mother of two balancing a corporate career, she was searching for a creative outlet that felt like her own. She found it in something she and her husband, her high school sweetheart of over 20 years, had already done together: designing and producing the signage for their own wedding. What started as a side business became her full-time work in 2023.

Today, JCsArtDesigns® operates a storefront and showroom in nearby Nutley, where every piece is designed and fabricated in house using industrial equipment, including UV flatbed printing, laser cutting, and CNC routing. The studio creates acrylic signage, seating charts, foamboard installations, and experiential builds, along with live on-site services such as engraving and embroidery.

The studio's client list includes Netflix, Macy's, Sephora, Harlem's Fashion Row, and Televisa Univision. Cosme was also personally asked to create custom pieces for Mary J. Blige's birthday celebration in New York City. Other recent projects include a FIFA watch party build with TripAdvisor in New York City and an installation for the Harlem's Fashion Row x H&M Sustainability Forum.

"Being chosen by the New Jersey Devils is a full-circle moment for me," said Cosme. "Jersey City raised me, and my Latina heritage taught me that every celebration is a family production, and that the details are how you show people they matter. When I started this business, I was trying to find myself again as a mom. Now my work will be seen by thousands of fans at Prudential Center, and I hope it shows my kids, and the young Latinas coming up in Jersey City, that you can build something meaningful on your own terms."

JCsArtDesigns® is a certified Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE). Cosme is a member of the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, a graduate of its Entrepreneurial Training Program, and currently participates in its LEVEL UP entrepreneurship series. She also serves as Member at Large on the board of Gather and Give, a 501(c)(3) Non Profit Organization with a shared mission to give back through special events and partnerships with local charities.

Cosme is available for interviews, studio tours, and behind-the-scenes photo and video opportunities.

About JCsArtDesigns®

JCsArtDesigns® is a custom event signage and display studio founded in 2018 by Jersey City native Jessenia Cosme. Based in Nutley, New Jersey, the studio specializes in in-house design and fabrication of acrylic signage, seating charts, foamboard installations, UV-printed pieces, and experiential builds for weddings, private events, and corporate activations throughout the tri-state area, with select nationwide shipping. JCsArtDesigns® is the 2026-27 Grand Prize Winner of the New Jersey Devils Enrich Program. Learn more at

About the New Jersey Devils Enrich Program

The Enrich Program is a New Jersey Devils initiative that supports small and diverse New Jersey businesses through partnership opportunities, mentorship, and networking. Learn more at nhl/devils/community/enrich.

Jessenia Cosme

JCsArtDesigns®

+1 201-579-3132

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