Aurelyon Announces Expansion Across U.S., European And Asian Markets

Aurelyon, Founder & CEO - Lisa Pyle

Aurelyon, operated by AURYS HOLDING LIMITED

London-based technology company broadens its international presence as part of its next stage of development

- Aurelyon RepresentativeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aurelyon has announced plans to expand its presence across the United States, Europe and Asia, marking a new stage in the company's international development.Operated by AURYS HOLDING LIMITED, Aurelyon is a London-based technology company developing a digital platform that brings together market information, account visibility, member support and technology infrastructure within a unified environment. The expansion is intended to broaden Aurelyon's international presence and support the development of a geographically diverse network across three major global regions.Aurelyon's current platform emphasizes access to market information and a structured digital experience designed to give members greater visibility into account activity, market context and support resources. The company describes clarity and transparency as central elements of its platform development.As part of its international growth strategy, Aurelyon intends to continue developing its technology infrastructure while establishing a broader presence among communities in the United States, Europe and Asia."Expanding across the United States, Europe and Asia represents an important next step in Aurelyon's development," the company stated. "Our focus is on building a globally connected technology platform while maintaining the emphasis on clarity, transparency and structured access that has guided the development of Aurelyon."The expansion also reflects Aurelyon's broader objective of developing an internationally accessible digital ecosystem. The company's website currently provides public market information alongside its member-focused digital environment, with market information identified as educational and not presented as financial advice or a guarantee of future outcomes.Aurelyon will continue developing its international presence as the company advances its technology platform and broader network.About AurelyonAurelyon is a technology company operated by AURYS HOLDING LIMITED and based in London, United Kingdom. The company is developing a digital platform that brings together market information, account visibility, technology infrastructure and member support within a connected environment. Aurelyon is expanding its international presence across the United States, Europe and Asia as part of its broader development strategy.Media ContactAurelyon167–169 Great Portland Street, Fifth FloorLondon, United Kingdom W1W 5PF

Lisa Pyle

AURYS HOLDING LIMITED

+1 408-275-2382

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Aurelyon Announces Expansion Across U.S., European and Asian Markets News Provided By Mehdaoui Enterprise September 28, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management



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