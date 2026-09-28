Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.8 Brings Resumable Exports And More Reliable AI Enhancement To Existing Editing Workflows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.8 adds resumable exports, MKV support, and CUDA memory optimizations for more reliable AI video enhancement in editing workflows.

CHENGDU, CHINA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aiarty has released Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.8, an update focused on making AI video enhancement a more reliable part of existing video editing and production workflows. The new version adds export task and progress recovery, MKV support, and Spanish and Italian interfaces, while optimizing CUDA encoding memory management and decoding and export logic for greater stability and compatibility.

Video enhancement is often only one stage of a larger production process. Editors may first cut and arrange footage in their preferred editing software, then turn to a dedicated video enhancement tool when clips need higher resolution, cleaner details, reduced noise, less blur, smoother motion, or other quality improvements before final delivery. Aiarty Video Enhancer is designed to complement this workflow rather than replace the primary video editor, providing AI-powered upscaling, denoising, deblurring, detail restoration, frame interpolation, audio denoising, color adjustment, and HDR enhancement in a local desktop application.

More Reliable Video Enhancement for Long and Batch Projects

For longer videos and larger batches, AI enhancement can become a sustained processing task rather than a quick one-off operation. As users move from editing to enhancing multiple clips, high-load exports can place continued demands on GPU memory. Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.8 optimizes CUDA encoding memory management to reduce VRAM usage during demanding exports and improve stability for long videos and batch processing, helping keep the enhancement workflow running more consistently from processing to final output.

The update also adds export task and progress recovery to help maintain workflow continuity. If the software is restarted before an export is completed, unfinished export tasks can be recovered and resumed instead of starting the export process again. This is particularly useful when enhancing long-form footage or multiple videos, where restarting a lengthy export can add unnecessary time to the overall editing and enhancement process.

Broader Format Support for the Video Enhancement Workflow

Video projects often bring together footage from different sources and formats, making file compatibility an important part of the enhancement process. Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.8 adds support for the MKV format, allowing supported MKV footage to be brought directly into the enhancement process without an additional format-conversion step. The update also optimizes decoding and export logic for certain video formats.

These changes are designed to improve compatibility with problematic video files and reduce format-related interruptions between source footage, AI enhancement, and final output. For users working with mixed video collections or footage that has previously presented decoding or export issues, the improvements help create a more consistent path through the enhancement stage.

Flexible AI Enhancement for Different Video Editing Needs

Beyond workflow reliability, Aiarty Video Enhancer also supports a range of AI enhancement needs across different types of footage and delivery scenarios.

. Low-resolution or heavily cropped footage: AI video upscaling helps increase resolution while restoring perceived detail, making lower-resolution clips easier to match with higher-resolution footage on the same timeline or prepare for larger displays and higher-resolution delivery.

. Noisy or low-light footage: AI denoising reduces luminance and color noise while retaining textures and fine details, with Strength control to adjust the denoising level based on the source quality.

. Soft or mildly blurred footage: AI enhancement improves perceived sharpness and restores more visible detail in footage affected by slight softness or focus issues.

. Uneven or slow motion: Frame interpolation generates additional frames at 60 or 120 FPS for smoother playback.

. Footage needing further refinement: Audio denoising, color adjustment, and SDR-to-HDR conversion provide additional options before final delivery.

The software also supports batch processing and GPU acceleration on compatible NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel hardware, allowing multiple clips to move through the enhancement stage in the same workflow. Processing is performed locally on Windows and Mac rather than requiring source videos to be uploaded to a cloud service, keeping source videos on the local computer throughout the enhancement process. Aiarty V3.8 also adds Spanish and Italian interfaces for users working with the desktop application in those languages.

“Creators often have an established workflow for editing and delivering their videos, and enhancement should complement that process rather than disrupt it,” said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software.“Aiarty Video Enhancer continues in that direction by improving processing reliability, format compatibility, enhancement flexibility, and the quality of the final footage.”

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Video Enhancer is available for Windows and macOS. New users can download the software and evaluate its capabilities through the free trial before purchasing a full license.

. Standard License: $69 per year for 1 PC or Mac

. Lifetime License: $149 one-time payment for up to 3 PCs or Macs, with free lifetime software updates

Pricing and promotional offers may vary over time. For more information, visit:

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page:

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Digiarty Software Inc.

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Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.8 Brings Resumable Exports and More Reliable AI Enhancement to Existing Editing Workflows News Provided By Digiarty Software Inc. September 28, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Movie Industry, Social Media, Technology



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