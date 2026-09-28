Global Green Launches Healthy People, Healthy Planettm During UNGA81 And Climate Week NYC

Global Green launches Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM, a new initiative connecting human health, planetary health and practical sustainability solutions.

Global Green's Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM certification seal, representing products and partners aligned with the initiative's standards for people and the planet.

Global Green's Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM initiative featured during the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting the connection between human well-being, planetary health and sustainable action.

New initiative connects human and planetary health through product certification, strategic partnerships, sustainable food systems, and resilient communities.

- Vered Nisim Co Chair Global GreenNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During Climate Week NYC and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) Global Green announced the launch of Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM, a new initiative built around a fundamental idea: human health and planetary health are deeply interconnected.Throughout the week, Global Green joined leaders from business, finance, philanthropy, civil society and international organizations in high-level discussions focused on climate action, sustainable food systems, clean energy, innovation and implementation.The week's discussions reflected many of the same priorities at the heart of Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM. An invitation-only agrifood transition workshop organized by Arc, with Ceres, Climate Bonds Initiative, FAIRR, Global Canopy, Project Drawdown and WBCSD, focused on regenerative agriculture, protein diversification, food loss and waste, and the transition toward more resilient food systems. Conversations with the UN Foundation, together with ORF America's“India to the World: From a Solar Decade to the Next Terawatt” program, expanded that dialogue to clean energy, global development and scalable implementation. Taken together, these discussions reinforced the need for a more integrated approach-one that connects environmental progress with human health, stronger communities and practical solutions that can move into action.Global Green also participated in the Future of Food Coalition with the World Climate Foundation, Food Nation and partners, exploring regenerative agriculture, protein diversification and investable food-system transformation. The discussions emphasized the importance of translating cross-sector collaboration into practical pathways for investment and implementation.Together, these conversations reflected a broader evolution in the sustainability landscape. Climate action is increasingly connected not only to emissions and energy, but also to food security, human health, resilient communities, responsible innovation and the environments in which people live.Against this backdrop, Global Green launched Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM to help connect these priorities and turn them into action.The initiative will bring together companies, innovators, communities and strategic partners developing solutions that advance both environmental sustainability and human well-being. Through strategic partnerships, education, product certification and the Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM Pledge, Global Green aims to help move promising solutions from recognition to measurable impact.“Healthy People, Healthy Planet reflects where we believe the sustainability conversation needs to go,” said Vered Nisim, Co-Chair and Director of the Executive Committee of Global Green.“The health of our communities and the health of our environment are not separate challenges. The most meaningful solutions increasingly address both.”“The real value of Climate Week is what happens after the conversations begin,” Nisim added.“Our focus now is turning those conversations into action-building the right partnerships, advancing innovation and creating practical pathways that can deliver meaningful impact for both people and the planet.”Global Green expects to announce new partnerships, product certifications and related initiatives in the coming weeks as Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM moves from launch into implementation.About Global GreenGlobal Green is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing sustainable, resilient and healthy communities through environmental innovation, strategic partnerships and practical solutions that benefit both people and the planet.Media ContactDave HenleyMedia Communications Global Green...

Dave Henley

Global Green

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Global Green Launches Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM During UNGA81 and Climate Week NYC News Provided By Global Green September 28, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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