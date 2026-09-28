AI Researcher Naveen Mysore Releases Book About AI Safety, Transparency And Responsible Engineering

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fog on a Mountain, Run Run Run brings questions about AI safety and human responsibility to a general audience.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when people depend on machines whose decisions they cannot understand? Research engineer and author Naveen Mysore explores that question in Fog on a Mountain, Run Run Run: A Story of AI, a novel that examines AI safety through its human consequences.

Set in the San Francisco Bay Area, the novel draws on scientific ideas and concerns to explore trust, responsibility, and the choices people make when technology affects their lives. It invites readers without a technical background to consider how AI should be built, checked, and used.

“Science fiction gives us room to imagine what science could make possible and to think carefully about the consequences,” said Mysore.

Mysore has more than ten years of experience in software engineering and research. His interest in AI safety grew alongside his reading of scientific and engineering history, where discoveries often brought both benefits and unforeseen consequences.

“Looking back at the history of science helps us connect discoveries with the choices people made and the consequences for society,” Mysore said.

## Who Gets a Say in AI's Future?

In his essay [“What If Everyone Owned AI?”]( ), Mysore draws on the history of public infrastructure, from aqueducts to electricity, to ask who AI should serve.

He explores a future in which communities have a greater voice in shaping AI, while businesses build products and services on a shared foundation. The essay asks readers to consider who benefits from AI, who bears its costs, and who gets a say in how quickly it changes their lives.

The essay presents this as a direction to explore, acknowledging that technical research alone cannot resolve questions about ownership, privacy, and public participation.

Through research, essays, and fiction, Mysore aims to encourage curiosity about AI's possibilities alongside careful thinking about its risks. His work connects technical questions with concerns that anyone can recognize: When should we trust a machine? How can we question its answers? Who takes responsibility when something goes wrong?

## Topics for Media Interviews

Mysore is available to discuss:

- What AI safety means in everyday life.

- What to ask before trusting AI with an important decision.

- How lessons from scientific history apply to AI.

- Who gets a say in how AI affects communities.

- How science fiction helps us imagine opportunities and anticipate consequences.

- Why an AI engineer chose to write a novel.

He welcomes US podcast, radio, television, print, and online interviews, as well as guest-article opportunities.

## About Naveen Mysore

Naveen Mysore is an AI researcher, engineer, and author based in San Francisco. His work includes studying how computers learn and how their decisions can be made easier to understand and check. His personal writing explores science, AI, and technology's impact on society. He is the author of Fog on a Mountain, Run Run Run: A Story of AI.

## Media Contact

Naveen Mysore

RiboKind

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Website:

Book:

Essay: @metsilon/what-if-everyone-owned-ai-8cb8db89578f

Medium: @nbitzz

Naveen Mysore

Ribokind

email us here

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AI Researcher Naveen Mysore Releases Book About AI Safety, Transparency and Responsible Engineering News Provided By RiboKind September 28, 2026, 11:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights, Technology



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