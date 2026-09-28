Real Estate Capital Inflows To India Reach Record $9.5 Billion In July-Sep

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) India's real estate sector attracted equity capital inflows of $9.5 billion in the July-September quarter (Q3 2026), the highest quarterly figure on record, as inflows more than doubled on a year-over-year basis, a report said on Monday.

The upswing was primarily driven by rising investors' appetite for data centres and continued capital deployment into built-up office assets and land/development sites, said the report from CBRE South Asia.

The equity capital inflows in Q3 also more than doubled on a quarter-over-quarter basis from $3.8 billion in Q2, 2026.

The total capital inflows in the first nine months of 2026 reached $18.6 billion, nearly double the level recorded in the corresponding period of 2025 and already surpassing the full-year inflows of $14.2 billion in 2025.

"Global investors have returned with conviction, and institutional capital is now flowing well beyond offices and land into data centres. It reflects how deep and diverse India's real estate market has become, and we expect this confidence to carry through the rest of the year," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

Sustained capital deployment into built-up asset acquisitions and new project developments across traditional and emerging real estate sectors further supports this outlook, the report noted.

Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Chennai accounted for a cumulative share of about 53 per cent of investment inflows during the quarter.

Data centres, built-up office assets and land or development sites together accounted for nearly 91 per cent of total capital deployed in Q3 2026. Investment in data centres grew multi-fold over both the previous quarter and the same period last year, reflecting strong investor confidence in the asset class, the report noted.

Foreign investors made a significant comeback during the quarter, accounting for about 59 per cent of total inflows. The US investors contributed 90 per cent of foreign capital in Q3 2026, followed by investors from Canada, Singapore and Japan.

The return of global capital was accompanied by wider participation from institutional investors, particularly towards data centres and built-up office assets. Institutional investors accounted for nearly 79 per cent of overall inflows in Q3 2026, up from about 28 per cent in the previous quarter.

-IANS

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