Naveen Patnaik Vows To Fight MMDR Amendment Act Till Last Breath

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 28 (IANS) BJD president and Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced he will oppose the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026. He said he would fight against the Act until his last breath.

Addressing a massive protest rally organised by the regional party at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar on Monday, Patnaik stated that BJD is fighting against the MMDR Amendment Act to safeguard the rights of 4.5 crore Odia people and the future of Gen G.

He warned the BJP-led state government that Gen G would not forgive it for remaining silent instead of opposing the MMDR Amendment Act.

“Why is the government silent when it comes to Odisha's interests? The party can never be greater than this land. Power may be yours today, but it may not be tomorrow. But if you betray this land, you will be condemned forever. Gen G will not forgive you. The people of Odisha will not forgive you,” said Patnaik.

The BJD president further asserted that it is the people of Odisha who are owners of the mines and land.

Questioning the silence of the ruling BJP and state government, the BJD supremo said,“It is unfortunate that such an important Bill was passed in Parliament without discussion, and our 20 BJP MPs remained silent. In whose interest did they remain silent? The Odisha government also remained silent. Fearing whom?”

He also mentioned the letters he wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urging him to convene a special session of the Odisha Assembly to discuss the MMDR Amendment Act and pass a resolution against it.

He targeted CM Majhi for not responding to his letters, describing the BJP-led state government as one that only says“no” and makes speeches.

He said that because of the MMDR Amendment Act, Odisha will suffer losses of thousands of crores of rupees every year. He appealed to all political parties and the people of Odisha to come together and fight against the Act.

“I will fight for the rights of Odisha until my last breath. I appeal to everyone, and I appeal to all political parties, to join this fight. Let us come together for this land. Let us take a pledge that we will not allow the MMDR Amendment Act to be implemented in Odisha,” Patnaik added.

The Opposition BJD on Monday organized a massive protest rally at the Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026. Thousands of BJD workers from various parts of the state gathered at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar, demanding the repeal of the MMDR Amendment Act.

Senior party leaders, including BJD president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik, Sujata Rout and others addressed the gathering and criticized the Act.