MANGUSTEEN Announces Strategic Collaboration With DXB LIVE For Qatar And The UAE

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Caption: Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President for DXB LIVE met with Malik Shishtawi, Founder & CEO of MANGUSTEEN at the Qatar Event Show 2026 organized by MANGUSTEEN at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre from 1st to 3rd September 2026

Doha, Qatar / Dubai, UAE – 28 September, 2026: MANGUSTEEN has announced a strategic collaboration with DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, establishing a new platform for collaboration across Qatar and the UAE markets.

The collaboration marks an important milestone in MANGUSTEEN's regional growth and will focus on two key areas: supporting the expansion of DXB LIVE's established intellectual properties (IPs) into Qatar and working together to develop and launch new flagship IPs.

As part of the collaboration, MANGUSTEEN will serve as DXB LIVE's official agency partner in Qatar, providing local market expertise, stakeholder engagement, strategic development and on-ground support for the introduction and growth of selected DXB LIVE event properties in the country.

At the same time, MANGUSTEEN and DXB LIVE will collaborate on the development of new flagship event IPs for the UAE market. The first of these initiatives are expected to be introduced from Q4 2026, bringing together MANGUSTEEN's approach to concept development, partnerships and audience engagement with DXB LIVE's extensive event management, production and delivery capabilities.

The announcement follows extensive discussions between MANGUSTEEN and DXB LIVE throughout 2026, focused on identifying opportunities to combine their respective strengths, expertise and market presence. These discussions were formalized during DXB LIVE's participation at the Qatar Event Show 2026, marking an important milestone in bringing the two organisations closer together and reinforcing their shared commitment to strengthening connections between the events industries of Qatar and the UAE.

Malik Shishtawi, Founder & CEO at MANGUSTEEN, said:“This collaboration represents an important step in MANGUSTEEN's regional journey. From the outset, our ambition has been to build platforms and partnerships that have the potential to grow beyond individual events and create lasting value for the markets in which we operate.

“DXB LIVE brings an exceptional depth of experience in delivering and scaling major events, while MANGUSTEEN brings strong market understanding, relationships and an entrepreneurial approach to developing new opportunities. Together, we see significant potential to introduce established event properties to Qatar while also creating new flagship IPs for the UAE that can develop into important platforms in their respective sectors.”

The collaboration comes at a time of continued growth across the events, exhibitions and live experiences landscape in both Qatar and the UAE. Both markets continue to invest in attracting international audiences, developing home-grown platforms and strengthening their positions as destinations for business, culture, innovation and major events.

For MANGUSTEEN, the partnership also represents a broader commitment to building stronger commercial and creative bridges between Qatar and the UAE.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at DXBLIVE, said:“Our collaboration with MANGUSTEEN reflects our ambition to continue expanding the reach and impact of our event portfolio across the region. Qatar represents an important and dynamic market and having a partner with strong local knowledge and capabilities provides a valuable foundation for introducing selected DXB LIVE IPs to new audiences.

“We are equally excited about the opportunity to work together on the creation of new event concepts for the UAE, combining our respective strengths to develop platforms with the potential for long-term growth.”

The collaboration will initially focus on jointly developing opportunities across both markets, with further announcements regarding new flagship UAE-based IPs expected from Q4 2026.

Details of the existing DXB LIVE IPs that MANGUSTEEN will support in bringing to Qatar will also be announced separately.

About MANGUSTEEN:

MANGUSTEEN is a professional event organizer known for creating unique profiles by collaborating with governments worldwide. MANGUSTEEN combines distinctive destinations with relevant topics and industries, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees. With over 15 years of experience, the award-winning event agency holds memberships in the top three global event associations: UFI, ICCA, and IAEE. Over the years, MANGUSTEEN has successfully organized events, including profiles that have seen eight editions in six different countries.

About DXBLIVE:

DXB LIVE, the premier event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), offers a comprehensive range of services, providing innovative solutions for all types of events and experiences both within the UAE and internationally. Over the years, DXB LIVE has successfully created a fully integrated and globally recognized experiential environment, driven by its state of the art in house production facilities and advanced technical expertise. Its capabilities span strategic concept planning, design, and marketing, seamlessly bringing these disciplines together to create holistic experiences for businesses and consumers from around the globe.