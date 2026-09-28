DIB Opens New Career Pathways For Emirati Talent At Ru'ya Careers UAE 2026

The Bank will conduct on-site interviews and candidate selection for 118 active vacancies. Career opportunities available across multiple functions and career levels, catered to both fresh graduates and experienced professionals.

Dubai, UAE –September 2026: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DIB, the world's leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, has commenced its participation at Ru'ya Careers UAE 2026, highlighting its continued commitment to attracting, developing and empowering Emirati talent across the financial services sector.

Taking place from 28 to 30 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Ru'ya Careers stands as the UAE's leading career and empowerment event for Emirati Nationals, connecting students, fresh graduates and experienced professionals with leading employers across key sectors.

DIB's participation this year reflects the Bank's continued focus on creating sustainable career opportunities for UAE Nationals across the financial services sector. The Bank will present 118 active vacancies across its network, with opportunities spanning branches and central operations, and roles available for both fresh graduates and experienced professionals.

During the three-day event, DIB's recruitment and human resources teams are engaging directly with candidates at the Bank's stand, conducting interviews and identifying suitable talent for available roles. This direct engagement reflects DIB's practical approach to recruitment, creating a more accessible pathway for Emirati talent to explore careers in Islamic banking and understand the long-term growth opportunities available within the organisation.

Commenting on its participation, Rafia Al Abbar, SVP – Head of Human Resources at DIB, said:“Ru'ya Careers UAE is an important national platform that connects Emirati talent with opportunities that support the country's future. At DIB, our commitment to Emiratisation goes beyond recruitment. We are focused on building meaningful career pathways that enable UAE Nationals to grow, lead and contribute to the continued evolution of the financial services sector.”

She added: As a leading force in Islamic banking, we have a responsibility to invest in the people who will shape the future of our industry. Ru'ya gives us an important platform to connect with Emirati talent and support their long-term career development.”

DIB's Emiratisation strategy is built around the development of national talent at every stage of the career journey. The Bank continues to invest in structured programmes, mentorship and leadership pathways that support UAE Nationals from early exposure to the banking sector through to specialised roles and future leadership positions.

DIB's focus on young talent has also been strengthened through the launch of its first Youth Council in 2026. The Council provides a structured platform for young employees to share perspectives, contribute ideas and take part in initiatives that support their professional development and participation within the Bank.

As the UAE continues to advance its national talent agenda, DIB remains committed to supporting the development of a skilled, agile and future-ready Emirati workforce. Through its participation at Ru'ya Careers UAE 2026, the Bank aims to connect with ambitious UAE Nationals, showcase career pathways within Islamic banking and strengthen its role in developing the next generation of financial services professionals.