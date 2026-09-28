Huawei Strengthens Partner Capabilities To Scale AI Adoption Across Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New infrastructure, enterprise agent platforms and SCALE partner support system to help regional organizations move from AI experimentation to deployment across industries Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September, 2026: As governments and enterprises across the Middle East accelerate investment in artificial intelligence, Huawei has unveiled new AI infrastructure, cloud and partner capabilities designed to help organizations deploy AI at scale.

Announced at Huawei Connect 2026 in Shanghai, the developments combine Huawei Cloud's latest AI infrastructure and enterprise agent capabilities with Huawei's new SCALE partner support system. They address two important requirements for scaling enterprise AI: the technology foundation needed to develop and operate AI, and the partner capabilities required to turn technology into practical industry solutions.

For the Middle East, the shift from AI experimentation to implementation is accelerating demand for computing capacity, secure infrastructure, industry expertise and local delivery capabilities.

Building the foundation for enterprise AI:

Dr. Peter Zhou, Director of the Board at Huawei and CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced the global launch of Huawei Cloud's latest AI Cluster Service (AICS), alongside Agentic Model as a Service (MaaS) platform, AgentArts enterprise-grade agent platform and Industry AI Foundry.

Huawei Cloud supports the agentic era with Agentic Infra, a new infrastructure paradigm designed around efficient tokens, enhanced memory, unified general and AI scheduling, and secure autonomy. It has served more than 3,500 customers to date.“In the agentic era, infrastructure no longer simply exists to provide compute,” Zhou said, highlighting the growing need for infrastructure that can support models and agents securely and reliably within production environments. The latest AICS delivers 20% higher token throughput than Huawei Cloud's previous generation of compute service and will be commercially available in markets outside China from November 30.

Huawei Cloud's enterprise-grade agent platform, AgentArts, today serves more than 100 enterprises and is set to be available in markets outside China from December 30. Alongside this, the Industry AI Foundry brings together industry scenarios, models, data, knowledge and agents to turn experience from individual AI projects into reusable capabilities. It has accumulated more than 1,000 industry-specific assets and supported more than 1,000 deployed projects across areas including healthcare, manufacturing, finance and AI for Science.

Two new zones – Smart Government and AI Hardware – have now been added, further extending the range of industry applications. These capabilities are particularly relevant as Middle East organizations explore how AI can be embedded into public services and key economic sectors, moving from experimentation towards operational deployment.

Strengthening the partner ecosystem to scale AI:

Alongside its technology announcements, Huawei launched SCALE, a new partner support system designed to help partners develop, validate, deliver and operate AI solutions more efficiently. Leo Chen, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of Enterprise Sales, said the system strengthens Huawei's customer-centric“Huawei + Partners” collaboration model by combining Huawei's technology capabilities with partners' industry knowledge and expertise.

“The intelligent era is approaching fast. Huawei works with partners to provide products and solutions that solve real business problems,” Chen said.“They can bring their unique strengths to bear and help customers move from compute construction to intelligent application.”

SCALE covers five areas: Scenario-based Solutions, Co-innovation, Aligned Marketing, Local Services with Consistent Quality, and Efficient Collaboration.

Huawei provides partners with AI foundation products spanning compute, storage, networks, security and data protection, alongside reference architectures, verification environments and development tools. Partners have already developed more than 100 scenario-based solutions across eight industries, while Huawei has worked with partners and customers to establish more than 130 online and offline showcases globally. For the Middle East, strengthening local partner capabilities will be important as organizations seek solutions adapted to different industries, regulatory environments and market requirements.

“In this upcoming era of true intelligence, scaling proven practices across industries will allow more companies to thrive,” Chen said.“Industrial intelligence is creating unprecedented opportunities, and Huawei wants to work with our customers and partners to deploy successful benchmarks at scale, and bring the benefits of AI to more industries, organizations, and people.”

Huawei Connect 2026, themed“Advancing the Agentic World,” was held from September 17 to 19 in Shanghai, exploring the development of AI across strategy, technology and ecosystems.

About Huawei:

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have approximately 213,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.