Kitchen Gardening: Tomato To Chilli, 7 Easiest Vegetables To Grow

Are you a beginner in gardening? Then you must start planting these seven easy vegetables that require minimal effort. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Here are 7 of the easiest and most rewarding vegetables to grow in your home kitchen garden. Easy, tasty and full of benefits.

Plant cherry or bush varieties in well-drained soil, burying seedlings deep along the stem to encourage strong root growth.

Thrives in warm, sunny conditions requiring minimal maintenance; pruning the plants promotes better air circulation and higher yields.

Fast-growing and forgiving, it flourishes in small pots or partial shade as a reliable "cut-and-come-again" leafy green.

Quick to sprout from large seeds, bush or pole beans fix nitrogen in the soil while producing abundant harvests.

Highly productive vining plants that love rich soil and sunshine, easily trained to climb vertical trellises.

Rapidly maturing root vegetables ready in less than two months, adapting easily to loose, well-drained sandy soil.

Also known as lauki, this vigorous warm-season climber yields tender. A must-have veggie.