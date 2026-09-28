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How Dove Is Rewriting the Rules on Hair Damage - Without Rewriting Who You Are
(MENAFN- wemakeitmumkin) Hair damage does not look or feel the same for everyone. For some, it shows up as persistent dryness or lack of shine; for others, as split ends, brittleness, or breakage. Whether hair is naturally coiled, straight, colored, chemically treated, regularly heat-styled, or covered under a hijab, every strand carries its own history, lifestyle, and individual care needs.
Yet, across the beauty category, hair care has often come with conditions attached - prescribing a single standard of "healthy hair" or requiring consumers to compromise on their personal styling choices.
Dove is challenging that compromise. Grounded in the belief that beauty should be a source of confidence rather than anxiety, the brand is bringing its expertise in damage care to the forefront. Rather than asking women to alter their routines or dial back self-expression, Dove is delivering high-performance science that meets hair where it is.
It is easy to champion hair diversity; it is far harder to engineer formulas that consistently deliver visible, transformative results across every hair type. That is the gap Dove is closing with the restaged Dove Intensive Repair range.
Designed specifically for dry, damaged, and brittle hair, the line introduces a patented Bio-Protein Care™ Technology paired with a concentrated Amino Acid Complex. Because hair is structurally composed of protein, everyday wear-and-tear, grooming, and thermal styling deplete essential amino molecules, leaving the inner cortex weakened.
Dove’s formula works in natural harmony with hair biology to refill these lost building blocks from within:
●1 Trillion Protein Strength Builders: Every wash feeds the fiber with microscopic strength builders to restore molecular bond integrity.
●98% Less Visible Breakage & Damage: Halts up to 98% of visible breakage and damage compared to non-conditioning shampoo.
●Hair Reborn 10x Stronger & 2x Softer: Clinically proven to leave hair up to 10x stronger, 2x softer, and 10x more resilient against daily combing, brushing, and styling stress.
The full regimen and range - spanning shampoos, conditioners, 1-minute 10-in-1 Serum Masks, hair creams and the Serum Oils – the range delivers intensive strength recovery, with the serum oils delivering up to 72 hours of glass-like shine.
Across Arabia, hair faces a distinct mix of everyday stressors: extreme environmental heat, intense sun exposure, hard water, and frequent heat styling for social occasions. For many women, this ongoing exposure created a sense of resignation that severe damage was inevitable and irreversible.
Dove’s latest innovation confronts that sentiment directly. By bridging advanced bond-repair science with accessible, daily routines, the brand provides reliable protection against external aggressors while honouring the natural diversity of hair across the region.
Healthy, resilient hair should belong to everyone - every texture, every style, and every personal journey. With Dove’s new hair care range, care is not about correction; it is about renewal.
About Dove
Dove is a global personal care brand committed to making beauty a source of confidence, not anxiety. Through its portfolio of skin and hair care products, Dove pairs science-led care with a broader mission to challenge narrow beauty definitions and foster a positive relationship with appearance. Across Arabia, Dove continues to bring this vision to life through continuous product innovation and initiatives like the Dove Self-Esteem Project, empowering the next generation with self-esteem and body confidence.
Yet, across the beauty category, hair care has often come with conditions attached - prescribing a single standard of "healthy hair" or requiring consumers to compromise on their personal styling choices.
Dove is challenging that compromise. Grounded in the belief that beauty should be a source of confidence rather than anxiety, the brand is bringing its expertise in damage care to the forefront. Rather than asking women to alter their routines or dial back self-expression, Dove is delivering high-performance science that meets hair where it is.
It is easy to champion hair diversity; it is far harder to engineer formulas that consistently deliver visible, transformative results across every hair type. That is the gap Dove is closing with the restaged Dove Intensive Repair range.
Designed specifically for dry, damaged, and brittle hair, the line introduces a patented Bio-Protein Care™ Technology paired with a concentrated Amino Acid Complex. Because hair is structurally composed of protein, everyday wear-and-tear, grooming, and thermal styling deplete essential amino molecules, leaving the inner cortex weakened.
Dove’s formula works in natural harmony with hair biology to refill these lost building blocks from within:
●1 Trillion Protein Strength Builders: Every wash feeds the fiber with microscopic strength builders to restore molecular bond integrity.
●98% Less Visible Breakage & Damage: Halts up to 98% of visible breakage and damage compared to non-conditioning shampoo.
●Hair Reborn 10x Stronger & 2x Softer: Clinically proven to leave hair up to 10x stronger, 2x softer, and 10x more resilient against daily combing, brushing, and styling stress.
The full regimen and range - spanning shampoos, conditioners, 1-minute 10-in-1 Serum Masks, hair creams and the Serum Oils – the range delivers intensive strength recovery, with the serum oils delivering up to 72 hours of glass-like shine.
Across Arabia, hair faces a distinct mix of everyday stressors: extreme environmental heat, intense sun exposure, hard water, and frequent heat styling for social occasions. For many women, this ongoing exposure created a sense of resignation that severe damage was inevitable and irreversible.
Dove’s latest innovation confronts that sentiment directly. By bridging advanced bond-repair science with accessible, daily routines, the brand provides reliable protection against external aggressors while honouring the natural diversity of hair across the region.
Healthy, resilient hair should belong to everyone - every texture, every style, and every personal journey. With Dove’s new hair care range, care is not about correction; it is about renewal.
About Dove
Dove is a global personal care brand committed to making beauty a source of confidence, not anxiety. Through its portfolio of skin and hair care products, Dove pairs science-led care with a broader mission to challenge narrow beauty definitions and foster a positive relationship with appearance. Across Arabia, Dove continues to bring this vision to life through continuous product innovation and initiatives like the Dove Self-Esteem Project, empowering the next generation with self-esteem and body confidence.
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