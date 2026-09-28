Mafraq Feed Plant Launches 2MW Solar Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Sept. 28 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Monday inaugurated a 2-megawatt industrial solar energy project at the feed factory operated by Khairat Al-Shamal – Dajaj Al-Khair in Mafraq.

The project includes a 1-megawatt photovoltaic power plant for electricity generation and a separate 1-megawatt PV-to-Heat system that uses electricity to produce industrial steam, with a capacity of up to 1.35 tonnes of steam per hour.

Kharabsheh pointed out that the project reflects integration between the industrial, agricultural, and production sectors and could help improve energy efficiency, reduce operating costs, and increase reliance on local and renewable energy sources.

He said the government is supporting projects that strengthen energy security and diversify energy sources, noting that expanding renewable energy is a key pillar of the National Energy Sector Strategy. The strategy aims to raise the share of renewable sources in Jordan's electricity generation mix to about 40 percent by 2035.

Renewable energy's share of the electricity mix has risen from less than 1 percent around 12 years ago to about 27 percent currently, Kharabsheh added. He said Jordan would continue investing in technological advances in renewable energy and storage to improve the competitiveness of economic sectors and lower energy costs.

Kharabsheh also described energy security as a major challenge for Jordan, saying greater use of domestic energy sources, including renewables and local natural gas, would reduce reliance on imported energy and strengthen the economy's resilience to fluctuations in global energy markets.

//Petra// AO