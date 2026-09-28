Jordan, South Africa Seek Expanded Trade Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) – Jordan and South Africa are exploring expanded cooperation in trade, agriculture, and tourism, including efforts to bring more South African products into the Jordanian market, South African Ambassador to Jordan Tselane Mokuena said.

Mokuena said South Africa has significant production capacity, particularly in fresh meat and citrus products, while Jordan is an important supplier of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs that could help improve productivity and reduce production costs for South African farmers.

She said the embassy is working with Jordanian importers, South African counterparts, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, Jordan Customs, and the Ministry of Agriculture to explore opportunities for introducing additional South African products to the local market.

The ambassador added that diversifying trade partnerships has become increasingly important amid higher tariffs and more complex non-tariff barriers, describing Jordan as an important partner and a gateway to the Middle East.

Her remarks came during an event hosted by the South African Embassy on Sunday evening as part of South Africa Export Promotion Week, which coincides with the country's Heritage Month. The event brought together officials, diplomats, government and business representatives, chambers of commerce and industry, journalists, and other guests.

Mokuena said Jordan and South Africa are also working to conclude negotiations on several memoranda of understanding, including agreements in agriculture and tourism, which she said would create additional opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

She noted that Jordan was among the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with South Africa's democratic government in 1994, adding that the relationship was shaped by the late President Nelson Mandela and His Majesty the late King Hussein bin Talal through their commitment to peace, dialogue, and international cooperation.

Turning to regional issues, Mokuena reaffirmed South Africa's solidarity with the Palestinian people, saying the continuing situation in Palestine has resulted in loss of life, destruction of communities, displacement of families, and damage to cultural and historical heritage.

She also welcomed the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law, which Jordan is scheduled to host in December, saying the initiative underscores the importance of respect for international humanitarian law, civilian protection, and human dignity.

During the event, Mokuena said this year's Heritage Month is being held under the theme "Celebrating Our Living Heritage: Strengthening the Ties that Bind Us," describing heritage as an evolving expression of identity, memory, and belonging reflected in language, music, dance, traditions, beliefs, customs, food, and cultural exchange.

As part of Export Promotion Week, the embassy hosted South African chef Bathabile Sambo, founder of Kwami Catering and Food Services, who prepared traditional South African dishes. The event also featured an operatic performance by tenor Mlalo Mkzwakhe Leuba and soprano Lovelinea Sathekge.

//Petra// AO