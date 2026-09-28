Al Hussein Fund, Banking Institute Partner On Fintech, Digital Skills Training

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The Al Hussein Fund for Excellence and Creativity and the Institute of Banking Studies signed a cooperation agreement to jointly develop specialized training programs in digital skills, fintech, innovation and professional development, with a focus on preparing university graduates and job seekers for the labor market.

The agreement, signed during the Jordan FinTech Festival 2026 at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Palace, also seeks to align training programs with the needs of the banking, financial and related economic sectors. It provides for joint workshops, seminars, conferences and professional certification programs, as well as initiatives supporting entrepreneurship, digital transformation and innovation.

The agreement was signed by Al Hussein Fund Director General Ali Yaghi and Institute of Banking Studies Director General Riyad Hindawi.

Under the agreement, the fund will provide financial support for jointly agreed programs and activities, help identify target groups and facilitate their participation.

The institute and its FinTech Academy will lead the technical and training components, including program design and implementation, trainer and expert selection, and participant evaluation and assessment.

The two sides will also work to strengthen links between program participants and employers in the banking, financial and related sectors, while jointly issuing participation and professional certificates.

Yaghi said the cooperation will include specialized training and professional development programs for university graduates, job seekers and employees in the economic, financial and banking sectors. The programs will be designed to address labor market needs and developments in these sectors.

Hindawi said the agreement represents a step toward strengthening national efforts to develop human capital through specialized training that responds to rapid changes in the banking and financial sectors and the labor market.

//Petra// AJ